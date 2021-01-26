With 100 days until polling day, ALDC are here to support your campaign

Many councillors and campaigners will be familiar with ALDC’s Local Election Appeal, which supports Liberal Democrat candidates in seats we’re aiming to gain from the other parties.

It’s vital that our party makes gains in the major series of local and national elections scheduled for Thursday 6 May. Here at ALDC, we’re aiming to raise £40,000 for the 2021 Local Election Appeal – 100% of this fund will be spent on additional direct mail to key groups of voters in our battleground wards, especially postal voters.

We need to raise this money so that we can help 200 Lib Dem candidates over the line in our target wards/divisions. Can you make a donation today to help us reach our target?

At the last local elections in 2019, 75% of the candidates who received funding from ALDC were from groups underrepresented in local government – women, BAME, LGBT+, young people (under 26) and people with disabilities. ALDC are committed to making our councillors more representative of the communities we represent and we will be supporting a similar proportion in 2021.

Will the elections go ahead on Thursday 6 May?

If we know one thing about this Prime Minister, it’s that he is willing to defend an indefensible position until the last possible moment, then perform a screeching U-turn. With that caveat in mind, today marks 100 days until a major set of local and national elections – the largest electoral event of this parliament – and we need to plan accordingly.

However far the UK Government will go to prevent our members from communicating with the electorate, ALDC are here to help local parties to organise the best possible campaigns.

Our team are already working hard to support candidates to campaign within these difficult conditions. You can find out more about our templates, bulk buy deals and reduced postage offers here.

What sort of result should we expect in May?

Who would try to predict anything these days? The one thing we do know is that it is important for the party to demonstrate momentum by making gains in these elections – the largest in almost half a century. More than 46 million voters will be receiving polling cards for elections to the Scottish and Welsh Parliaments, 151 English councils, the London Assembly, thirteen directly-elected mayors in England and 40 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales.

Despite the difficulties of the last twelve months, there are many inspiring examples of Lib Dem activists who have been campaigning hard since the summer to gain seats from the other parties. It’s especially heartening to see activity in council areas where we don’t currently have representation, places where we hope to break through and elect our first councillors. At a time like this, the resilience of Liberal Democrat activists puts me in mind of Napoleon’s famous maxim, sometimes quoted by Paddy:

The side that stays within its fortifications is beaten!

* Chris Twells is ALDC's Fundraising & Sponsorship Officer and is also standing for the Welsh Parliament as our lead regional list candidate in North Wales.