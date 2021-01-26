Peter Davison

Company law needs to change to encompass environmental and societal responsibilities

By | Tue 26th January 2021 - 1:57 pm

We continue to destroy our only planet, driven on by the moneymen and women. Politicians, in awe of the economists, see growth as the answer to every question. Anyone who stops to think for a moment can see that more and more growth is not any sort of a solution to today’s problems on a planet with limited resources.

This view of economics is hard wired into our society through the legal system. Most company directors have as a prime responsibility, that they must maximise the money made by their shareholders. Failure to do this means that they can be sued. Without changing company law to expand director responsibilities to include environmental and societal issues, we will remain locked into money being the measure of everything. And consequent ongoing environmental destruction.

If the politicians and moneypersons don’t stand up now to save the planet, like Greta Thunberg in her “How dare you” speech to the UN, I will also not forgive them. And I am in my 70’s rather than a 16 year old.

The Tories will never change company and director responsibilities, Labour won’t dare to. Only a truly radical forward thinking party would make such legal change to save the world.

Any offers?

* Peter Davison is chair of Fareham Liberal Democrats

  • neil James sandison 26th Jan '21 - 3:33pm

    Peter Davison playing devils advocate do you have some or any suggestions ? Can we surcharge amazon ,ebay for the additional cost of packaging , China for importing high carbon products .

