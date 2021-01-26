We need to ban fake local newspapers, use Foci sparingly and move to being social media influencers

Many Lib Dems here on Lib Dem Voice and across local networks have voiced outrage on the de facto government ban on leaflet delivering. Suddenly, we are seemingly blocked from campaigning because we rely on paper.

There used to be telegrams. Faxes. Remember those? We don’t use those anymore. We have the internet.

We should ban fake newspapers and wean ourselves off our addiction to Focus pushed through doors. Until we reduce reliance on paper and become influencers on social media, we will never be a major party.

The government’s ban will be widely supported by my constituents who are in a vaccination worry spot. Almost no one over eighty years of age in my town or south west Shropshire has been vaccinated outside a care home setting.

We are angry. But we can’t put that in a Focus. By the time it is delivered people will have had their jabs. They will not be interested in Tory bashing, though I do a lot of that in a Conservative-facing ward and county. By the time they get a leaflet, the agenda will have moved on. We will not have influenced opinion.

We must move online.

When I started my blog in 2013, it was hard to attract people to it. I’d been in the town only three years and no one knew me. Focus worked then but it hasn’t since. Eight years is a long time in media and the way we communicate is now different. People get their information from phones not from paper shoved through doors.

It is rare for a Focus to generate news stories in newspapers or on local radio. My blog gets 200K views a year and is designed to feed a local media hungry for stories. They just need to top and tail the article and stick in the quote marks. If I can, I publish stronger stories Saturday to Monday as a pitch into the next week’s news agenda. Currently I am expecting five articles this week. That will inform those not on social media. Older people read newspapers and younger people read phones.

When I was beginning this article on Sunday evening, I was rung by a local journalist who was putting together a story for Monday morning. Could you clarify a point on your blog about vaccination? She added, we always check your blog if we need stories.

This is not lazy journalism. There are almost no staff on newspapers these days. They need to forage for stories. It is a good position for a councillor or candidate to be in.

Lib Dems should see the government ban on leaflets, if that is what it is, as a call for change.

We must not undermine local newspapers with a “political propaganda sheet masquerading as local news.” The Electoral Commission has called for an end to this practice. It is self-destructive. If you undercut local media, local media will undercut you.

Those publishing fake newspapers will of course have their final headline: “Lib Dems condemn closure of local newspaper.”

We must feed the print and broadcast media. Not compete with it.

Influencers on social media are more important than most people think. I chair the recovery group for a town that is heavily reliant on the visitor pound. We have paid two influencers as part of the much delayed post-Covid strategy.

Councillors need to be influencers. That means social media influencers. We need to react to and help shape community views day-to-day. Leaflets and fake newspapers won’t achieve that.

Online, I can promote my liberal ideals and my longing for a better world. I can air my views much better on social media than in leaflets destined for the recycling bin. And I can engage in the traditional sport we have in a rural county like this. Tory bashing.

Fake local newspapers should be banned. Focus should continue but be used sparingly.

We need to wean ourselves off the old media. We need to communicate with the next generation of voters through the media they use – not the media we grew up with.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire, is shortly to receive his state pension. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is a former editor of Lib Dem Voice.