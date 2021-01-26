Liberal Democrat staffer wins award!

At a time when there are so few things to celebrate – no shock by-election wins to enjoy, and the prospect of delay of the elections currently scheduled for May – it’s nice to be able to congratulate a fellow Liberal Democrat for winning an award.

Naimah Khatun is a Parliamentary Assistant in the Liberal Democrat Whip’s Office in the Lords, and today she’s been announced as The House magazine’s Westminster Staffer of the Year (Crossbench, Independent, Liberal Democrats and Other Parties). Here’s the announcement of the award, and her response.

The winner of the Westminster Staffer of the Year (Crossbench, Independent, Lib Dem or Other Parties) is…Naimah Khatun, Parliamentary Assistant in the @LibDemWhips Office🏆 Our #ParliPeopleAwards Judge @johnbirdswords says "thank you for all the hard work that you've done". pic.twitter.com/t8L50yHimp — The House Live (@TheHouseLive) January 26, 2021

And here’s the response from the Parliamentary Party in the Lords…

We are so pleased and proud that our very own Naimah Khatun has won this award. We are lucky to have her as part of the team in our whips’ office. It is thoroughly deserved recognition of her hard work in challenging circumstances, often going above and beyond what was expected. https://t.co/FaPfVXKEdy — Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) January 26, 2021

Congratulations to Naimah, and well done!