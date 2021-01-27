Insights from the 2020 US Elections: Webinar Report

In a highly attended and engaging Paddy Ashdown Forum / Liberal Democrats Overseas webinar, on Monday, January 18th, 150 participants heard presentations and discussed insights and lessons for Lib Dem campaigning from the 2020 US elections.

You can watch the video of the webinar HERE

After opening remarks from Nasreen Davidson, Vice-Chair, Liberal Democrats Overseas, and Robert Woodthorpe Browne MBE, Chair, The Paddy Ashdown Forum, John Surie shared insights from the recent study conducted by the LDO North American Branch.

John’s presentation focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital strategies and tactics by the Biden For President team, extending reach, frequency and impact while differentiating their approach. Virtual campaigning benefits to complement physical campaigning were emphasised throughout the presentation, including the ability to target national resources to local contests, more creative fundraising, and providing voting guidance at scale to get-out-the-vote. John concluded by discussing the importance of getting the message right, pointing out that negative advertising attacking Trump’s character alone turned voters off, including the Democratic base.

In the next presentation, Rebecca Straley, Director of Client Services, Organizing, at NGP VAN / EveryAction, provided a deeper dive into the challenges of organising this new landscape, especially the resurgence of phones and the ‘Zoom Boom’. Rebecca overviewed some of the phone banking, mobile messaging and Zoom tools that had allowed the Democrats to take a multi-channel approach, enabling volunteer and voter contact efforts to continue online anytime, anywhere.

“I think from what we’ve seen in conversations we’ve started to have with folks, post-election, I don’t think we’re going to go back to normal in terms of campaigning. Do I think we expect to have field offices again? Yes. But I think now that people have seen, this is easy, I can do these things from home. I think we’re going to see digital organising continue. I’m hopeful that we’re able to marry the two together and see the impact we can have, while still getting to enjoy a field office and have bad pizza.”

Mark Pack, President of the Liberal Democrats, summed up some of Lib Dem campaigning’s most relevant learnings and opportunities.

An entrepreneurial culture – “Being willing to try new things, but also not being too scared if they don’t work.”

Sustained long-term development of infrastructure in terms of grassroots organising technology, data and digital tools.

The importance of targeting and message testing – “What people thought might work for the swing voter often turned out in testing not to be true. There’s a big lesson for us in the Lib Dems; we under-tested some of our messages in 2019.”

Social media amplification – “How do we get another 2000 effective Twitter accounts from councillors, who are brilliant at reaching voters?”

Mark concluded by stressing the need for ongoing engagement with voters: “The answer is not to say, we need to do even more in the last four weeks. It’s about that long-term activity… how do we get people as motivated to be out campaigning through this year as they would be if it were a general election year, because that is, I think, the real secret to our long-term success.”