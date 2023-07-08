Young Liberals, youthful radicalism: remembering Peter Hellyer

For most current members of the Liberal Democrats, the tensions within the Liberal Party in the late 1960s and the different ways we responded to the student revolts of 1968, the Vietnam War, the apartheid regime in South Africa and the aftermath of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, which ended in the occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, are all ancient history. For those of us who were Young Liberals then, however, this is a key part of what shaped our approach to politics. A phone call last week from Hisham Hellyer to tell me that his father Peter had just died reminded me.

Peter Hellyer was the International Vice-Chairman of the YLs, under George Kiloh’s chairmanship, when the Young Liberals were dubbed ‘the red guards’ by the right-wing press, echoing the young militants of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. The first generation that did not remember the Second World War, in the UK as elsewhere, rejected the deference of their parents to old domestic and international hierarchies and to the institutions that embedded those hierarchies. Peter was part of the YL contingent in the great anti-Vietnam demonstration in Grosvenor Square in 1968. He’d met Thabo Mbeki at Sussex University, and became one of the most active members of the anti- apartheid Stop the Seventies Tour campaign.

Like other young radicals, he accepted an invitation to visit the Soviet Union in the winter of 1967-8, but was proud of visiting the anarchist Prince Kropotkin’s grave in Riga and of discussing the national identity of Ukraine in Kyiv. The Soviet Embassy later protested to the Liberal Party that the articles he wrote on his return ‘distorted Soviet reality.’ And he took up the cause of Palestine after the Israeli victory and occupation, researching the links between Israel and the pre-transition South African government. From this grew a fascination with the Arab world, fostered by working in Sudan in the early 1970s, where he met and married an Egyptian woman, moved to Cairo, converted to Islam and settled in Abu Dhabi.

I regained contact with him when I became our foreign affairs spokesman in the Lords, when he began to ‘put me right’ about the situation in the Gulf states every time I talked about the region. By then he had become a UAE citizen, editor of the main Emirates English-language newspaper, and an expert on the region, its politics, history and archeology. As foreign affairs spokesman I learned a great deal from his son, who travels between Cambridge, Washington and the Arab world, advising the British government on inter-faith relations, the contentious ‘Protect’ scheme and wider issues – an invaluable interpreter of Islam to ‘the West’ and of the Western world to Islam.

Younger Scottish Liberal Democrats may well remember Peter as a regular election campaigner in the Borders for David Steel through the 1980s and beyond. ‘The boy David’ was almost a contemporary Young Liberal and later president of the Anti-Apartheid Movement; Peter returned repeatedly to support him.

Current controversies overshadow the different clashes of the past. Jeremy Thorpe mishandled the radical enthusiasm of that generation of YLs, leading many of them to move on to other movements or (like Peter Hain) to Labour. Forgetting his own radical past, when the Daily Mail had dubbed him as ‘Bomber Thorpe’ for his enthusiasm for intervening to stop South Rhodesia declaring independence, Jeremy feared that wavering Conservative voters in the southwestern seats we were hoping to win would be put off by their vigorous campaigning, and did his best to dissociate them from the party.

That’s a problem that has not gone away. The swing voters we are seeking to win over in seats around London and across southern England are hesitant about paying higher taxes to ‘level up’ the north and England’s coastal towns. They accept that there’s a problem with climate change, but they find their SUVs convenient for taking their children to school. Britain still needs radical change, but the painful adjustments that will involve are not welcome to voters whose lives are more comfortable as things are. We are a radical party dependent on centrist support. It’s no easier to strike the right balance today than it was when Peter Hellyer and his generation were stretching the limits of ‘acceptable’ campaigning.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.