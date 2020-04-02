Anthony Durham

Zoom muppets

There is an interesting article on The Register, a news and opinion website popular with computer nerds.  Zoom’s end-to-end encryption isn’t actually end-to-end at all. Good thing the PM isn’t using it for Cabinet calls. Oh ….

Apparently that “first-ever digital Cabinet” used the same remote conferencing system that we lesser mortals use for local party committee meetings during the pandemic – Zoom.

In theory, information travelling via that platform should be secured by high-tech encryption, but anyone who follows the news of bugs in operating systems, computer chips, and so on knows that is not true.  All the world’s big-budget secret squirrels (NSA, FSB, GCHQ, etc) can read almost anything travelling across the Internet, if they think it is important enough.  Edward Snowden’s book describes his former colleagues cheerfully snooping on the whole world.

Maybe Johnson’s cabinet showed that picture of them tele-conferencing with Zoom as a piece of public relations, with the real business done with a truly secure, secret government system.  However, ministers’ track record of technical stupidity does not inspire confidence.  For example, their proposals to ban encryption would break the banking system.  At the very least, cabinet ministers have broadcast metadata about their home connections, and have painted a target on their backs for run-of-the-mill hackers stuck at home to aim at.

As Liberal Democrats we support open government, and should welcome cameras present during some Cabinet deliberations, but even we accept that much of its business must be kept secret.  Not having a secure communications system ready for delocalised government looks like another example of right-wingers’ inability to plan ahead rationally, rather like their under-resourcing of the NHS.

* Anthony Durham retired after careers as a research scientist and computer software publisher and is a long-serving member of the Lib Dems, living in Greenwich

