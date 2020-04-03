Daily View 2×2: 3 April 2020

It’s Friday, it’s five to five half-past seven, and it’s time once again for…

2 big stories

Yesterday, Matt Hancock announced that he was writing off £13.4 billion worth of NHS debt – on the face of it a thoroughly good thing. Of course, you find yourself wondering how it could have repaid that debt anyway, and the problem of the legacy of PFI remains a shadow over the finances of our healthcare, but it will obviously help to ease the burden on day to day finances in our hospitals.

Ten million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past fortnight, effectively wiping out nearly all the jobs created in the past five years, with economists predicting that forty million people will be out of work by mid-April. And with many of those people reliant on their jobs for their healthcare provision, the weaknesses of the American healthcare system are laid bare – how do you protect the population when so many of them cannot afford treatment? Is this an opportunity for the Democrats to ride their Medicare for All proposals all the way to the White House?

2 blog posts

Jonathan Calder is always good for a signpost towards something that will make you think. Mind you, he’s a pretty astute observer in his own right, but yesterday he was pointing us towards Neal Acherson’s review of the new book by Richard Norton-Taylor, “The State of Secrecy: Spies and the Media in Britain”. To understand how a state works is the first step towards changing it…

Matthew Green is too busy to come to the blog right now, so he’s published a guest post from John Medway, who thinks that the young have enough problems without adding the long-term effects of the coronavirus;

I must declare an interest here – I am elderly. To be fair to Glover, he doesn’t come down in favour of letting the elderly die off. He accepts an imperative to “throw the kitchen sink at the problem”. In any case, I’m going to leave aside the moral issue of balancing human lives against economic well-being. My view is that his prediction of long-lasting economic devastation from the coronavirus is simply bad economics. I don’t accept that we necessarily face years of austerity because of a generous approach to the temporary economic victims of the coronavirus.

So, we’ve made it to the end of the week. What do you think, is this feature worth continuing with?…