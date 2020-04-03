Daily View 2×2: 3 April 2020

It’s Friday, it’s
2 big stories
Yesterday, Matt Hancock announced that he was writing off £13.4 billion worth of NHS debt – on the face of it a thoroughly good thing. Of course, you find yourself wondering how it could have repaid that debt anyway, and the problem of the legacy of PFI remains a shadow over the finances of our healthcare, but it will obviously help to ease the burden on day to day finances in our hospitals.
Ten million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past fortnight, effectively wiping out nearly all the jobs created in the past five years, with economists predicting that forty million people will be out of work by mid-April. And with many of those people reliant on their jobs for their healthcare provision, the weaknesses of the American healthcare system are laid bare – how do you protect the population when so many of them cannot afford treatment? Is this an opportunity for the Democrats to ride their Medicare for All proposals all the way to the White House?
2 blog posts
Jonathan Calder is always good for a signpost towards something that will make you think. Mind you, he’s a pretty astute observer in his own right, but yesterday he was pointing us towards Neal Acherson’s review of the new book by Richard Norton-Taylor, “The State of Secrecy: Spies and the Media in Britain”. To understand how a state works is the first step towards changing it…
Matthew Green is too busy to come to the blog right now, so he’s published a guest post from John Medway, who thinks that the young have enough problems without adding the long-term effects of the coronavirus;
I must declare an interest here – I am elderly. To be fair to Glover, he doesn’t come down in favour of letting the elderly die off. He accepts an imperative to “throw the kitchen sink at the problem”. In any case, I’m going to leave aside the moral issue of balancing human lives against economic well-being. My view is that his prediction of long-lasting economic devastation from the coronavirus is simply bad economics. I don’t accept that we necessarily face years of austerity because of a generous approach to the temporary economic victims of the coronavirus.
So, we’ve made it to the end of the week. What do you think, is this feature worth continuing with?…
I’m no economist, ask my wife, but I’ve always been confused how one part of the government can owe another part an ever increasing debt…
So now a Tory government is writing off £13+ billion and promising ‘money is no object’…
BTW When, in 2015, Corbyn proposed that a Labour government to draw a line under the PFI deals of previous governments and, in addition, bail out hospital suffering such debt..
Is it only five years ago that such thoughts were ‘rabid socialism’ (and condemned, as such by many on here)..How time change ““Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows.”
Government money either comes directly from Tax Receipts, or indirectly from loans (bonds).
By writing off the debt, it has waived the accumulated overspend of the NHS. AIUI they are removing a constraint on a particular department, which has received a share of overall government finance. The obvious corollary is that this has to be balanced against cuts in other departments, tax increases, and/or increased borrowing.
@expats
I’ve always been confused how one part of the government can owe another part an ever increasing debt
I’m afraid that it is a consequence of what is called the ‘dead hand of the Treasury’. Sadly, that office of state (and remember that the PM’s formal title is First Lord of the Treasury) has almost always acted as a drag on change, so that it takes a crisis to force it to move. I am thankful that we have Sunak as Chancellor rather than Javid who always struck me as someone who was only interested in tax-cutting whatever the consequences for the economy. Had Blair and Brown understood MMT two decades ago, they would have known that there was never any need to use PPP to build new hospitals and schools; the only absolute requirement was to then raise taxes as and when required to prevent the extra money in the economy causing inflation.
Back in 2017, I reviewed Richard Murphy’s “The Joy of Tax’ for this web site. I still think that it is a good explanation of how taxation works: https://www.libdemvoice.org/review-of-the-joy-of-tax-by-richard-murphy-53361.html
@ expats,
“I’m no economist, ask my wife, but I’ve always been confused………”
Confusion, and, more generally, lack of understanding, is what many in government rely on. The concept of a PFI makes no sense at all. What was the point of forcing parts of the NHS to borrow money at exorbitant rates of interest when the Government can borrow for next to nothing?
There’s only a positive for anyone wanting to do the risk free lending at the same time as picking up a high rate of return. There needs to be a full investigation of corruption at the highest level which has to be the only possible motive behind PFI schemes. Those found to be guilty should serve serious jail time.