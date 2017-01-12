Could Rebecca Hanson be fighting a long game in Copeland?

It was great to see Cumbrian Councillor, health and education campaigner and erstwhile Liberal Democrat Voice contributor Rebecca Hanson selected as our candidate for the Copeland by-election.

Rebecca has built a career as a teacher, lecturer and education advisor. She grew up in a deprived area of Newcastle and went on to study at Cambridge University. She is passionate about educational policy and ensuring no child is left behind.

Labour, for some reason, seems to be putting the word out that the by-election won’t take place until May 4th, the same day as the county elections.

I guess they think that Jeremy Corbyn has had such a fantastic week, they just want to let him bask in the admiration of the public for a while.

If that’s the case, then it’s definitely worth a trip to Cumbria to help Rebecca.

She said, on her selection:

This by-election is a chance for people to send a strong message against a hard Brexit that damages local jobs by pulling Britain out of the Single Market. It’s also an opportunity to reject this Conservative government’s underfunding of our NHS and say no to plans to move vital services like maternity and A&E from West Cumberland Hospital to Carlisle. I am passionate about standing up for West Cumbria, and recognise the vital role that the nuclear industry plays in our local economy. I’m proud to have been selected as the candidate for the Liberal Democrats, the only party fighting to protect the economy by staying in the Single Market and calling for a long-term solution to the crisis facing the NHS.

The Cumbrian Lib Dems are a formidable campaigning force. Tim Farron’s constituency and his large team are just next door. The party has an opportunity to get a decent result. Cumbria is gorgeous in the Winter and Spring, so I hear.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings