Lib Dems react to Theresa May’s Florence speech

Vince said that it was no wonder the Brexiteers were terrified of giving the people a say on the deal:
Both the Conservatives and Labour have now essentially converged on the same position, which is to kick the can down the road and simply delay the economic pain caused by an extreme Brexit.
Neither are prepared to fight to keep Britain in the single market and customs union or to offer people a chance to exit from Brexit
Voters were promised £350m a week for the NHS, instead Theresa May is admitting the UK will have to pay a hefty Brexit bill worth billions of pounds.
No wonder the Brexiteers are terrified of giving the British people the final say through a referendum on the facts.
Willie Rennie said the “delinquent’ May was trashing our relationship with Europe.
Theresa May is kicking the can down the road. Sixteen months on from the Brexit referendum this delinquent Prime Minister is trashing our relationship with Europe.
She seems incapable of deciding what kind of relationship she wants with Europe and that prolonged uncertainty is causing economic damage.
We were promised Brexit would be an easy negotiation and that £350 million each week would be invested in the NHS. Neither are true.
This makes the compelling case for a Brexit deal referendum even stronger.
Yesterday, the Lib Dems laid out seven tests for Theresa May’s speech. Tom Brake said that only one of them was even slightly met.
Theresa May’s speech in Florence was a failure. She ruled out staying in the single market, she failed to ring fence the rights of EU nationals, she has failed to take ‘no deal’ off the table.
Theresa May, six months since Article 50, has once again failed to give answers.
There was so much waffle in this speech she should have made it in Belgium.
The seven tests were:
- Clamp down on dissent within the Cabinet
❌ No evidence she has clamped down on dissent, Boris Johnson is still in the Cabinet.
- Seek to remain in the Single Market and Customs Union
❌ Confirmed we will not be in them long-term (although will be for the transition period).
- Try to secure the greatest possible degree of Freedom of Movement
❌ Confirmed Freedom of Movement will be scrapped long-term (although will be preserved during transition period).
- Ring-fence the negotiation on EU citizens’ rights
❌ Didn’t do this.
- Indicate how much the UK is willing to contribute to settle liabilities and participate in EU projects
✔️ May accepted there were liabilities and UK will be willing to contribute.
- Rule out the so-called ‘No Deal’ option which would have devastating consequences for UK Plc
❌ Didn’t do this.
- Announce you will legislate for a ‘Vote on the Facts’ (a referendum on the deal) before the UK leaves the EU
❌ Didn’t do this.
Cringeworthy, waffly, at times a veiled cry for help. There were moments of highlighting all the good things we’ll be leaving behind, then the token trashing of the EU while simultaneously begging for a bit more time. Even if Brexit were stopped tomorrow, and we can only hope, the UK is going to spend years trying to recover its reputation.
One thought though: kicking the Brexit can down the road until 2021 takes us pretty close to the next scheduled election. The Cons must realise they will be tarnished by Brexit and probably still weakened by in-fighting, which puts Labour in with a chance of inheriting the aftermath of Brexit. What better way for the Cons to damage their main rivals?
Of course, in an ideal world neither party will win the election… which means we might end up with the mess.
Who said Brexit would be easy?
If you look at the wording on the red bus carefully, it should be clear that the phrase “would be invested” isn’t right either.
https://static.independent.co.uk/s3fs-public/styles/article_small/public/thumbnails/image/2016/08/31/16/pa-28104829.jpg
I don’t know if I’m unusually observant, or even over-cynical, but I tend to spot these little details. I see an advert offering “Save Up to 20%” I immediately think that 1% is “up to 20%”. So is 0.1%.
So read what things say and not what you think they might say. Or, even worse, what others want you to think they say!
If the proposed two-year transition arrangement is ‘kicking the can down the road’, the logical follow-up is that we should oppose any such arrangement, and demand a referendum before March 2019 on what has been negotiated. This must as our policy reaffirmed at Bournemouth states include the option for the British people to turn it down and remain in the EU.
The Conservative Party continues to tear themselves apart; not in public in parliament; even John Redwood bit his lip and said it was a good idea. At least he realises the only hope of the party surviving is Brexit is a roaring success. The rank and file Conservatives are split. Those who are aligned more to us and generally keeping quite. There concern is the economic impact of Brexit and they believe some damage limitation if the transitional period goes the course. They would vote remain again in a heart beat. The more regressive wing of the Conservative Party is apoplectic. They are calling for Farage. Labour must have mixed feelings. The Shadow Brexit secretary has been copied but he has to stride out ahead to differentiate again. Labour will feel more emboldened. We should think very carefully our next steps. We want the outcome of remain for good. How do we hold the need for an election and/or referendum in the next few years and what do we do if we get a change in PM and possibly another election in the coming twelve months.
A few weeks back Vince had a great line about David Davis wanting to spend billions of our money without us having a say. That – “Our Money, Our Say” could be (IMO) a great line which is simple and resonates (and can reach some leavers). Certainly seems to me better than the rather convoluted “a final say through a referendum on the facts.”
The bigger problem though is if I don’t come here I don’t get to see even this.
Peter Martin asked
Were to start Peter.
Political commentator Simon Williams told us, “I remember last year that David Davis and his colleague Liam Fox both assured us that striking a Brexit deal with the EU would be ‘one of the easiest deals’ in human history, and that creating free trade deals outside of Europe would be a piece of cake.
http://newsthump.com/2017/09/06/nobody-said-leaving-the-eu-would-be-easy-insists-man-who-said-last-year-that-leaving-eu-would-be-easy/
Appears someone said it would be, perhaps your not as observant as you think.
@ John Chandler
The next election is key. The “out at all cost, as far away as possible” brigade will insist that any transition period ends before the next election is called. That way they achieve their goal. We will be out, and getting back would be hard; and no prospect of the transition continuing or being used as a springboard to get back in.
In light of that I would expect the all costs brigade to do everything they can to prevent a long transition. Possibly enforcing a cliff edge Brexit.
We “inners” have to nurture public opinion so that it becomes sufficient to embolden the soft remainders in parliament to stand and fight for the EU and a deciding referendum on the deal on offer. The more the Tories fight the better on tat score. Not easy, especially given the Labour Party leadership.