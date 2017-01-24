Liberal Democrats announce Stoke-on-Trent Central candidate

Dr Zulfiqar Ali will be the Liberal Democrat candidate for next month’s Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

Dr Ali is a consultant cardiologist who has lived in Stoke with his family since 2001. He was born in Kashmir, Pakistan, and has three children.

He served as a Cllr from Hanley West / Shelton ward in 2008 to 2011 and was Deputy Group Leader 2009 to 2011.He was the party’s candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central in 2015.

His campaign will focus on why it is vital for Stoke’s prosperity that we remain in the European Single Market (he was a passionate Remain supporter in the referendum), as well as focusing on local NHS services, which need more funding and are weighed down by crippling PFI contracts signed by the previous Labour government.

Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:

Zulfiqar is an excellent local candidate who will give the people of the Potteries the representation they need. The Liberal Democrats will be fighting a really strong campaign in Stoke, and after our success in Richmond Park and winning over 20 council by-elections since May we are raring to go.

Dr Ali said: