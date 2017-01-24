The Voice

Liberal Democrats announce Stoke-on-Trent Central candidate

By | Tue 24th January 2017 - 8:38 am

Dr Zulfiqar Ali will be the Liberal Democrat candidate for next month’s Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

Dr Ali is a consultant cardiologist who has lived in Stoke with his family since 2001. He was born in Kashmir, Pakistan, and has three children.

He served as a Cllr from Hanley West / Shelton ward in 2008 to 2011 and was Deputy Group Leader 2009 to 2011.He was the party’s candidate in Stoke-on-Trent Central in 2015.

His campaign will focus on why it is vital for Stoke’s prosperity that we remain in the European Single Market (he was a passionate Remain supporter in the referendum), as well as focusing on local NHS services, which need more funding and are weighed down by crippling PFI contracts signed by the previous Labour government.

Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:

Zulfiqar is an excellent local candidate who will give the people of the Potteries the representation they need. The Liberal Democrats will be fighting a really strong campaign in Stoke, and after our success in Richmond Park and winning over 20 council by-elections since May we are raring to go.

Dr Ali said:

I am proud to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Stoke-on-Trent Central. We desperately need a new voice to represent the area. This Conservative Brexit Government is pursuing a hard Brexit which will rip Britain out of the Single Market and hit our economy. People must be given a say on the final deal and the Liberal Democrats are now the only party fighting to protect jobs by keeping us in the Single Market.

I am also very concerned about NHS and care funding. From my work as a doctor, I know the government has to put more money into the system. Labour cannot be trusted either – it is their PFI contract which is costing the local NHS so much money.

The Liberal Democrats will fight for that investment in services, and to keep Britain open, tolerant and united.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 24th Jan - 8:17am
    'Be interesting to know where he ends up.' Also interesting to know where the money ended up. The usual pattern is that money spent by...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 24th Jan - 5:41am
    Lorenzo, Thank you. And you are absolutely right to say that the party does need to consult more with members and supporters to develope a...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 24th Jan - 5:27am
    Katharine Pindar, I certainly wasn't suggesting that our by-election candidates should just focus on local issues. A by-election should always be about national issues as...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 24th Jan - 1:16am
    This is interesting ! It is time for some polling and direct democracy in our party ! Online referendums and votes to take the views...
  • User Avatarmatt 24th Jan - 1:03am
    I would have so much love and respect for the Libdems if we could hear them say something along the lines..... Ok, the referendum result...
  • User AvatarGlenn 24th Jan - 12:56am
    I think it very simple. You look at the opinion polls which consistently show that over 70% (in other words the vast majority of people)...