Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #470

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 470th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (19-25 February, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Who will win in Copeland and Stoke Central? A final prediction by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Was Nick’s crystal ball in sparkling form or did it go wonky?

2. Why aren’t the Lib Dems doing better in the national polls? A possible answer by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Are we back to being the “none of the above” choice?

3. Britain Elects foresees Lib Dem gains in May’s local elections by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

The Lib Dem fightback is on…

4. Some thoughts on Stoke and Copeland by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

Andrew analyses the by-elections.

5. And the first by-election result of the week is…by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

An unusual Tuesday by-election.

6. An unreasonable Brexit could be fatal for the UK by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

May’s position is the most damaging British act of policy since the 1930s.

7. Immigration – who’s really in control? by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

We are. And we pretty much always have been. Why Peter thinks that political cowardice over decades led to Leave vote.

8. The slowest bus tour in the world by Mark Valladares on Liberal Bureaucracy.

Mark tours Santiago.

9. Throwback Thursday: And now for something completely different by Ben Lille on Lib Dem Newbies .

A reminder of that John Cleese PPB.

10. The oldest swinger in town by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

Optimism at the by-election win thank you party.

11. Labour: They’re dead but they won’t lie down by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

Labour are devoid of principles and holding on to a past that no longer exists. What principles could bind people together, though?

12. Is the USA becoming a land of censorship, prejudice and paranoia? by Peter Black on Peter Black.

What will be left of the land of the free for Trump’s successor?

