Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #472

1. Labour infighting over Manchester Gorton “risks gifting seat to the Liberal Democrats” by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Is this expectation management by a dysfunctional Labour Party? Are they trying to make out that it would be a great thing if they hang on to one of their safest seats in the country? Astonishing that they feel it’s necessary.

2. The Gorton by-election: Winning here? on Sci-Ence! Justice Leak by Andrew Hickey.

A constituency profile from a local who thinks we could win.

3. Keith Vaz on Labour’s panel to select Gorton by-election candidate by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

At the expense of a key Corbyn ally.

4. The Budget is the clearest sign yet of how the Tory hegemony is going to work by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Theresa is taking a leaf out of Tony Blair’s book.

5. Did the Tories cheat their way to victory? by Peter Black on Peter Black.

What will happen with the current investigations?

6. The morning after the Murray before by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys (Phase 2).

Helen responds to Jenni Murray’s “I’m not transphobic but… article.

7. Northern Ireland: Did the centre hold? by Nick Barlow on What you can get away with.

Nice little Yeats analogy in Nick’s analysis of the Northern Ireland election.

8. Day 5909 Mr John Humphrys in muddy waters by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

Richard takes apart the Today programme presenter for dismissing the idea that Jo Cox’s murderer was a terrorist. A post everyone should read.

9. Remainer’s Diary Day 174 by Jo Hayes on Facebook.

Jo highlights some of the reasons why Brexit is bound to be disastrous.

10. Grammars and comprehensives by Cen Phillips on Liberal Thoughts.

How best to give children the education they need (and want).

11. Nasty Women by Rebecca Plenderleith on Some ramblings.

An International Women’s Day tribute

12. Theresa May joins the Lib Dems by Richard Morris on A view from Ham Common.

The King of Clickbait is back.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings