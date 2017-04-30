Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #478

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 478th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (23-29 April, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. I have to admit that the Lib Dem start to this election campaign has been very good. Here’s how by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

The thumbs up from Nick.

2. How Theresa May could lose the election (and it’s much more likely than the media think) by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

The small matter of charges being made for the 2015 GE expenses controversy.

3. Election notebook #3, Lib Dem targets, Tory landslide, coalition of chaos by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

Don’t get candidate-iris. Campaign in target seats.

4. A Brexit bounce for the Liberal Democrats by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark on the party’s election strategy.

5. The Labour election campaign has several problems. This may be the most crucial one by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

“Corbyn sucks. Labour rules” Not the most inspiring pitch.

6. There won’t be a coalition of chaos by Steve Guy on The sandals are off .

Beware of tactical voting sites’ advice.

7. If you follow any #actuallyAutistic people online, you may have seen some upset recently by Jennie Rigg on THAT’S not what you said in the Jeffries Tube.

Jennie looks at what seems to be a very ill-judged survey.

8. Day 5961: The Tories, wrong, unstable no leadership by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

The true meaning of “Take back control.”

9. Snap general election by Louise Ankers on From one of the jilted generation.

What’s on Louise’s election wish list?

10. A member of Federal International Relations Committee quietly does his job by Mark Valladares on Liberal Bureacracy.

And while he’s on holiday, too.

11. Liberal Deader Cats by Toby MacDonnell on Medium.com .

Some suggestions for the Lib Dem air war.

12. Why do LGBT+ Lib Dems get cross when I say we achieved “Equal marriage”? by Jennie Rigg on THAT’s not what you said in the Jeffries Tube.

Posted partly as penance because I did just that subconsciously.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings