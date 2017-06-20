BREAKING NEWS: Vince Cable announces his candidacy for Leader

Today I am announcing that I will be a candidate in the forthcoming Liberal Democrat leadership election. I wanted to do so on Lib Dem Voice, the leading forum for discussion amongst our membership.
With 20 years on the national political stage I am passionate as ever about our liberal values. I am ready to commit my energy, enthusiasm and experience to the task of leading the Liberal Democrats through what will be a period of chronic uncertainty. With the prospect of another election looming large, we must be ready for the fight.
Brexit negotiations have begun. The government is split and weakened; Labour is equivocal about Europe. The Liberal Democrats alone have a consistent and principled, outward looking, and approach to the issue. We must fight for the British public to have a final say on the government’s deal with a chance to stay in the EU if the deal is not good enough. To achieve this, we will need to work with like-minded people in other parties.
As Shadow Chancellor I secured a hard-won hearing for the party on the economy, warning of the 2008 financial crisis which has been a source of economic weakness, great inequality and political anger ever since. In government for five years as Secretary of State for Business I created a distinctive Lib Dem vision for the economy with a long-term industrial strategy, promotion of science and innovation, banking reform, investment in young people via apprenticeships and the promotion of socially responsible capitalism. With the economy approaching the Brexit iceberg, Liberal Democrats need more than ever to warn of the dangers ahead and the need for a new course.
As a socially progressive party we must build on our good policies in support of public services. The NHS, especially mental health, and social care and schools are now under severe financial pressure. Our campaigning on these issues, and others, like the environment, must be national and at community level, building on a long tradition which created the party’s local government base. With a clear voice and a clear message on these issues, we can rebuild our vote share and representation nationally, in local government, the Scottish parliament and the Welsh and London assemblies.
There are big opportunities ahead. The Conservatives are in disarray and in retreat. The Labour Party outperformed expectations but complacently believes that ‘one more heave’ will see it into office. But an economic policy based on offering lots of free things lacks economic credibility and will be found out. Investing in infrastructure, rather than borrowing for everyday running costs is credible. There is a big space in British politics which I am determined that we should occupy.
The contest will take place with the largest membership electorate in our party’s history. We should be ambitious about increasing our number still further and in particular attracting young people to our cause. I welcome the more diverse party and parliamentary party we now have and will give priority to promoting diversity, an issue I championed as a minister and with some success in business leadership.
The party has survived five difficult years of Coalition government and the disadvantage of the current unreformed voting system. We are now growing again and the political winds are moving in our favour. I believe I can, as leader, offer the energy, dedication and drive, as well as experience, to help – with you – to make our party a credible contender for power.
You had me all excited. I thought there was going be an announcement about a confidence and supply arrangement in return for a second referendum.
Oh well, dear old Vince. Wasn’t terribly effective in government though was he?
I welcome Vince’s candidacy, but Vince is going to have to set out his stance on immigration and free movement, where he’s previously positioned himself in ways that are – to say the least – out of step with the party membership.
You are anti free movement, this means leaving the European single market. How can you pretend to stand up for Lib Dem members when you are so far from our values?
Fantastic news!
I’m no political oracle, but I’m not entirely surprised. But who will be Shadow Chancellor now????
I agree with Alisdair. Vince’s repeated comments on immigration have put him at odds with party membership and with party policy, and are hard to square with our position as an anti-Brexit party.
I have no particular objections to technocratic centrism, but I’m deeply unsure that this is a recipe for success, and thoroughly sure that it does not justify downplaying our core message of liberalism.
Tuition fees
Unsurprisingly, I agree with Alisdair, Matt and Adam.
I will only believe this when I see it as an “exclusive” on Lib Dem Snoozewire in 30 minutes time.
Oh good, the public face of the biggest act of self immolation in recent political history wants to lead the party. That will help voters forget about Tuition Fees and move on. Just imagine the clips Labour can use of him announcing the policy and being slapped on the back by those lovely Tories. Not to mention his vain dalliance with the female reporter when he threatened the “Nuclear Option”, not exactly political genius..
I would have hoped for someone unsullied by the Coalition mistakes, or at least vaguely repentant of them. Tim was the reason I came back to vote Lib Dem in 2017, Vince will not be a positive for me at the next election.
Vince has enormous credibility and we could do worse. I particularly like his comment about Labour “an economic policy based on offering lots of free things lacks economic credibility and will be found out” – one of our failings in the last couple of years – and certainly a key reason for our poor performance – has been a complete failure to attack Labour, which may have made sense when they were down (kicking a man down looks cruel) but was always going to backfire if they recovered which they did.
But I do have concerns over Vince as leader. I’m not convinced by his free movement article but more importantly I suspect age will be held against Vince. Another thing is I can’t really see him socking it to Labour in the way I feel we need to; he has tended to cosy up to them. We need someone who will put forward an unashamedly liberal alternative, attacking BOTH Conservative and Labour anti-liberal positions fervently. Someone who has credibility, passion and vision. Is this Vince? Maybe, but not sure.
We are becoming a very cynical tribe. Healthy debate is good for the soul. On the question of immigration. If anyone makes any kind of remark about limiting immigration or stopping freedom of movement they are very often deemed to be anti liberal. So a question. Should a liberal defend all immigration with no limits and argue for freedom of movement for all citizens of the world? And if not why not?
Oh No. He was the Secretary of State who introduced Tuition Fees. No way I am voting for him. One day who is next?
Sorry should have read “One down who is next?”
“I would have hoped for someone unsullied by the Coalition mistakes, or at least vaguely repentant of them”
No, definitely not. Enough apologising. We have a record to be proud of in Coalition, even if we were unlucky to be in government at a time when harsh decisions needed to be made. We gained a lot of members BECAUSE of our record in coalition not despite it.
Vince’s position on free movement follows fairly in-depth research on the issue looking at both the distributional impact, issues of equality on EU and non-EU migration, and the fact that migration policy has degenerated into a tactical policy. If you read the article in the New Statesman he is certainly not against the issue, but highlights the tradeoffs – the positive contribution that young workers offer in some sectors, but it may also not be a recurring benefit. In order for the party to represent a centrist/centre-left position in the country, surely any potential leader must acknowledge hostility to immigration or at least put out a positive message backed up with empirical in order to dismiss the misinformation on the effects.
“Should a liberal defend all immigration with no limits and argue for freedom of movement for all citizens of the world?”
People should be allowed to move exactly as freely as money.
I’m sure that Vince, when he was acting leader after Ming’s resignation, dismissed the idea of running for leader as he felt he was too old. That was 10 years ago now, so I would be interested to know why he sees things differently now.
Julian Tisi 20th Jun ’17 – 11:26am
“We gained a lot of members BECAUSE of our record in coalition not despite it.”
Oh, indeed. And it’s number of members that counts, not number of votes or number of MPs. Isn’t it?
I have nothing but respect for Vince Cable but I think his leader-ship has (or should have) sailed.
We have the alarming prospect of Cable, Corbyn and possibly Davis as the leaders of the three main national parties by the end of the summer. No offence to any of these individuals but it’s a bit disappointing (and a little ironic) that an election notable for increased engagement of young voters ends with three grey men in charge.
To Malcolm Todd: people were saying that about Labour under Corbyn. Membership translated into votes and MPs.
And on tuition fees, instead of a broad-brush tuition fee – which undermines universities ability to maintain good standard of education – I would like to see a means tested approach. Those that can afford the fees continue to pay and low income households get a free education. This would be cheaper on the public purse than what Labour is offering and show the party is thinking progressively about how to tackle the issue after damage from coalition.
Vince has written very wisely about having a sensible immigration policy. Our country has established a good system of welfare security to its inhabitants since 1945. Unlimited migration just puts this system in jeopardy.
Good. Bring on the heavy artillery.
I am surprised Vince Cable has put his name forward this time, having just returned to parliament I would have thought he felt the need to concentrate on constituency matters.
Party leaders inevitably get dragged away a lot and the fall in Tim Farron’s majority may have been a factor in that.
I feel Tom Brake would be a good choice, he came to Reading to speak in a debate on Brexit and was excellent.
He proved very popular with local residents even those who disagreed with him.
Phew! Good news!
And can we stop being ashamed of the Coalition? Some of us came to the Lib Dem fold because of our appreciation of what the Lib Dems achieved in government under difficult circumstances.
If Vince can get to himself to North Kensington and Finsbury Park, and speak to people there, he’ll have my vote.
“So a question. Should a liberal defend all immigration with no limits and argue for freedom of movement for all citizens of the world? ”
Yes. But failing that, a liberal *certainly* shouldn’t be trying to punish immigrants (for that is what all “controls on immigration” actually amount to — not a limit on immigration itself, but a punishment for immigrants) even more than they already are punished (which is a considerable amount. The *very least* a liberal can do is try not to make immigrants’ lives worse.
Cable, on the other hand, has called for ending free movement of EU citizens here (which would also mean ending British people’s right to move freely to the EU). This would cause us to leave the single market. It’s the kind of “hard Brexit” that even the Quitlings in the party who call for us to “accept the result” (never!) claim to oppose.
I agree with Alisdair, Matt, Adam, and Jennie. Cable’s saying the right things here, but after that appalling New Statesman article and his many similar statements, he’s clearly willing to capitulate to racism even at the expense of the country’s economic well-being.
Vince,
I will rank my preferences in order of the candidates determination to stuff Brexit up Boris Johnson’s….
No deal is “good enough” and we should clearly and unambiguously ask the country to change its mind and reverse the process.
Let Vince set out his own stall on his views for the future, and then see how that chimes with the wider aspirations of the party members. Some doubters may be very positively surprised ! He is someone who has tremendous credibility and resonance with the voters. I think he will be a good guardian of the party and our principles, and others in other parties will be looking on anxiously if he is leader!
John, and some of us joined the party forty years ago to build a liberal future as the alternative to the two main parties, and then we saw all that work squandered in just five years of political ineptitude. Sure we did a lot to help sort out the immediate mess, but the long term consequences, massive loss of trust, loss of councillors, MEPs, MSPs, and MPs; and now Brexit, all came because Nick sacrificed way too much.
And incidentally, I say that as someone who *wanted* Vince to become leader in 2014, when the attempted coup against Clegg was happening. He would have been the right leader then. He would be *utterly* wrong now.
The architect of the tuition fees debacle wishes to lead the Liberal Democrats.
No point in adding anything further other than to associate myself with the comments made about Vince’s views on Freedom Of Movement.
I hope there will be other candidates but fear they will hold back in the knowledge that Vince will only hold their ambitions for a short period.
A cynic might suggest that, at the very least, Vince and Jo have had words.
Many want to lead or believe they can lead while the truth is; only few have the ability to to do so. Vice has the ability to relate to a wide audience. We are entering a leadership election many in our party never wanted or asked for. Vice will stable the ship and hopeful allow others to gain the experience to come forward at a future date. I welcome this news. The other potential candidates fill me with dread to be honest.
This looks like a ‘back to the future’ move to me, and I hope there is another candidate standing.
I have a number of concerns:
1) Vince’s recent statements on free movement and Brexit
2) The fact that he was the Minister that brought in the Tuition Fee increase that continues to haunt us years later
3) He is good on Treasury issues on the economy, so we will lose the best Shadow Chancellor we could have had amongst the current 12 MPs
4) He is even older than Ming Campbell was when he became Leader, so all those ageist press attacks will come back again
I also doubt his judgement on issues outside the Economic brief. A few years ago, at the height of his popularity, I saw him speak on Faith Schools ina Conference debate, and he was mumbling and incoherent. A total contrast to the Vince who had spoken so eloquently on the Economy the day before. I think he is a ‘detail’ rather than ‘big picture’ politician.
Electing Vince as Leader will not make us look like a party moving on and moving forward, instead we will look like we are harping back to past glories. Like the Ming election in 2006, It also looks like an ‘interim’ choice, and I don’t think that is what we need right now.
Stewart 20th Jun ’17 – 11:32am
“To Malcolm Todd: people were saying that about Labour under Corbyn. Membership translated into votes and MPs.”
And if Labour had followed a catastrophic fall in its support with a further slight decline, those people would have been right.
Healthy membership is undoubtedly a necessity for success, but it’s neither the measure of success nor a guarantee of it, that’s my point. I don’t claim to know exactly what was behind the huge recent increase in membership of the party (though the fact that the first bounce followed its ejection from coalition and the second and greater one followed the EU referendum suggests that coalition fandom is unlikely to have been the major cause), but it certainly hasn’t translated into renewed popularity for the party amongst voters.
Vincent is the perfect candidate for the next few years. Someone with intelligence and gravitas to speak up during the Brexit negotiations who can then pass the baton on to his Deputy, hopefully Jo, in due course.
Of course, Vince is not perfect but he is the best we have and we should back him to the hilt. A shame for Norman who is an excellent MP, a man with a conscience and a Liberal through and through but these are special times when we need someone of Vince’s standing.
What really worries me about Vince’s becoming Leader is that the most probable assumption still has to be that no General Election will take place until after the conclusion of Brexit negotiations, and that by then Vince will be 76 years old and no spring chicken at all. If at that point he decides to stand down from the Leadership, our new Leader, whoever that might be, could be landed with having to fight a General Election campaign in the summer or autumn of 2019 as an unknown to the general public and with very little actual leadership experience ; or, if Vince were to decide to fight such an election as Leader before standing down, he would be mercilessly pilloried by the press as aged and likely to be out of touch. The hypothesis by which Jo Swinson might by then have emerged as a UK-wide popular favourite, and thus as some one who could step in as Leader in the summer of 2019 as if she had been born for the role, seems to be a deluded one, in that all past experience shows that a new Leader of the Party needs a fairly prolonged period of exposure as Leader before the public really recognise the merits of the individual concerned.
Malcolm Todd
Of course not. But our failure to advance in terms of votes and seats is much to do with us not offering a very clear alternative. We’re still the “split the difference” party which is failing to attract either the moderate left-leaning or right-leaning voter.
This is a fundamental problem. If we’re to attract voters to our cause we need to enthuse them with the same passion we feel as activists. As a party we need to be able to stand up proudly and shout who WE are in a way that is both distinctive from the alternatives and in a way that voters believe.
In terms of our record in government I would be the first to admit that there are things we would not have done in government alone that we went along with for the sake of the coalition. And I would admit we were too slow and subtle to make this distinction publicly. But to just wash our hands of the coalition is doubly weak.
First, because our record in government is the best evidence voters have of what we actually stand for and to trash this is not just a betrayal of the good work Lib Dem ministers performed, but also takes away a key reason for people voting Lib Dem. And we have a lot to be proud of – not just on fringe issues but core issues too. For example, in a time of austerity we cut taxes for millions and increased taxes on the rich (whatever Labour now claim to the contrary). On necessary spending cuts, we started at the top with expensive middle class subsidies that Labour now prioritise.
Second, being apologetic is not going to win round many left wing waverers but will likely turn off more who want a party that is proud about what is stands for, not just apologetic.
@Julian Tisi
I don’t want continued apologies, I just don’t want the person who was unapologetic about breaking his promise to be the leader. The rest of the Country can’t move on from it if the architect of the tripling tuition fees is the new leader.
“our failure to advance in terms of votes and seats is much to do with us not offering a very clear alternative”
I’m happy to agree that you’re almost certainly right about that.
I also agree that being “apologetic” is a dead-end: the people who make constant demands for Lib Dems to apologise for the coalition are no more going to respond by actually voting for them than those who kept demanding that Labour apologise for fiscal imprudence had any intention of giving Ed Miliband their support if he had done so.
I think one thing to be learned from Corbyn is that the best thing to do is neither to apologise for past failings nor celebrate a record that many people don’t feel worth celebrating, but to ignore all that and talk about the future. I’ve essentially given up on this party because it seems to be unable to do that.
People having a go at Vince’ article on immigration, it’s the first healthy one of it’s kind. Pragmatic solution to what people want without the racist and demoinsing rhetoric, something that can be discussed in a civil way as opposed to UKIP/BNP and now Tory rubbish being spewed.
I agree with Alisdair, Matt, Adam, Jennie and Andrew!
Vince needs some good answers on a number of issues before he can secure my vote in this election. The good news for him is, (with Jo out of the running) I’m not enthusiastically behind anyone at this point! But Vince, if we could start with:
1. If politics is as much defined by direction-of-travel as by destination, why would a liberal declare their “serious doubts that EU free movement is tenable or even desirable” and add to the momentum of the anti-migration side?
2. Why should the public trust a leader who signed a pledge not to vote to raise tuition fees, and then not only did so, but was the architect of that rise in fees?
But Steve Way’s point immediately above is also a good one: it’s virtually impossible for someone strongly associated with an unpopular past to escape having to engage with it. Part of the reason for the success of Corbyn and McDonnell et al. is that despite decades of political experience they are in government terms “clean skins”. That’s a tricky combination to pull off. (It’s one that the entire Liberal Democrat party had in 2010, of course. Oh well.)
I finally came to this party a couple of months ago because a stand needed to be made against Brexit, and in favour of the single market and the four freedoms. For me, therefore, any leadership candidate needs to be absolutely clear that they support membership of the EU, the Single Market, and freedom of movement. I don’t necessarily mind what they’ve said in the past but I want clarity now.
He has to lance the tuition fee boil and bring drastic changes to the system.
It would also help us if Vince, other candidates and our leader were to take up the issues raised by Kensington and Finsbury Park, and not keep quiet and stay away.
@Russell Bloom “Those that can afford the fees continue to pay and low income households get a free education.”
This would completely undermine the case that the party has made for its tuition fees system, namely that repayment is based upon future earnings regardless of a student’s family background and that poorer students have not been discouraged, i.e. from the 2017 manifesto: “In government, Liberal Democrats established a fairer system such that no undergraduate student in England had to pay a penny of their tuition fees up front or pay anything afterwards until they earn more than £21,000 per year. This meant that only high-earning graduates would pay their tuition fees in full, and eliminated systematic discrimination against part-time students. We now have the highest university application rates ever, including from disadvantaged students.”
I deliberately use the phrase “its tuition fees system”: if anything, the wording of the 2017 manifesto sees the party “owning” the current tuition fees system with more conviction than it did in 2015, and any conference vote after 2010 that “aspired” to scrap them appears to have been long forgotten.
Great news, somebody well known and credible to the broader electorate, important given a general election could happen with short notice at any time.
Good for Vince.
To improve our party’s position we must be steadfast and focused on our core values, so that no one is in any doubt about our identity.
We do not need and should not have policies on everything.
Where we have differing views we should be straightforward and honest about this. Where others have good ideas we should say so.
And endorsed by Tory Brexiters already! 😉 I jest but the point that historically the Liberal Party/Lib Dems did well when the Tories are doing badly might suggest that this article is not entirely hot air. As the writer suggests, difficult for the Tories to attack Cable’s record in the coalition (or anyone else so associated) without appearing to attack themselves.
http://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2017/06/why-a-former-coalition-minister-could-be-attractive-to-some-tory-voters-as-liberal-democrat-leader.html
I agree with David Evans.
Cable is a great candidate, but age and issues such as privatising Royal Mail while in coalition count against him with the voters I talk to. Has it been made clear why Jo Swinson is not standing?
Can whomever campaigns and wins this leadership election please praise Farron for the excellent job he did as leader under tough circumstances and put voting reform (PR or STV) as a top priority going forward. Good luck!
I am genuinely conflicted on this. I think Vince is tainted by coalition and tuition fees, but he is also the only likely candidate that anyone outside the party will have heard of.
I feel the temptation of a completely new and fresh face, but we can only choose from the very limited pool who can and will put themselves forward.
I would love a selection of candidates encompassing new and old, and have them promote their vision for the party. Cable, Lamb and Davey would have to give us credible answers as to how they will deal with the inevitable questions about their voting records in coalition. Cable and Lamb will need to square the circle of Brexit and immigration, and our new MPs (should any of them stand) would have to present thier vision for the party and a strategy to actually get heard.
After our bruising experiences of the last few Years a lot of Members are bound to yearn for a “safe pair of hands” but we have tried that before, with Ming Campbell & it blew up in our faces. Its not a matter of physical age but of seeming to belong to the Past. Our biggest struggle is to seem relevant & “Old Hands” would make that harder.
We need a Leader who “feels” up to date.
Can I repeat my urging that at least one Woman stand. Given that a third of our MPs are in Scottish Seats, a Scots Candidate would be good too.
I realise that I don’t understand why free movement is such a strongly held belief, so please could someone explain it to me? Also I think there was some provision for funding from the EU to alleviate the impact of large numbers of immigrants on a community, but this country didn’t participate. Again could someone elucidate?
Liberalism in government is, for me, about balancing rights against harm so, yes, prejudice against all immigrants is wrong but I don’t think Vince said that and why is it OK to be prejudiced against someone because of their age, but not OK to try to engage in the debate about EU migration? It’s an issue we have ignored which has brought our country to its Brexit knees. Surely it would have been better to engage in debate and try to persuade people out of their prejudice?
Russell Bloom: There is means testing in student finance now, in determining how much grant a student should get and in the timing and amount of students’ repayments. Are you proposing a return to the old grant system, under which far fewer students went to university, or a new layer of means testing, for which the bureaucracy will be a cost, not a saving, to the public purse? What is your evidence for saying the current arrangements, “undermines universities ability to maintain good standard of education”?
Well, I think given both the pool of potential candidates and an anticipated further election, this was anticipated. Any new leader could well be in post to take us into such a campaign and perhaps for a short period thereafter.
I am conflicted on Vince. He certainly received a lot of very positive attention – for himself and our party – across the media for calling it correct on the economy.
Negatively, I am concerned by Tuition Fees but I am acquiesced by my belief we dodged the issue in the last election to some cost. If we our MPs and party at large had not pledged to scrap fees, I firmly believe the party would have received much credit for the tinkering of the repayment threshold and rates. Vince himself has discussed the changes and regret that it was not rebranded a Graduate Tax. Perhaps no-one else in the potential leadership has the ability to grab this by the horns, and spearhead a new, perceivably fairer policy? That could happen anyway.
I would like more candidates to commit now especially someone fresh, not least to stimulate the debate we need.
@ Alan Dekker: was it not Norman Lamb who pushed the policy of privatising Royal Mail through Conference on the first day of Ming Campbell’s ill-starred leadership?
Can we just be clear on several things on tuition fees.
1. Vince Cable, the Lib Dems, the Coalition, etc., did not bring in tuition fees. That was one David Blunkett, Esq