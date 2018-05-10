Paul Hindley

A 21st-Century Liberal Approach to Education

By | Thu 10th May 2018 - 2:39 pm

Education has always been of special importance for liberals and Liberal Democrats throughout the ages. It has been one of the best vehicles for enabling individuals to obtain their full potential, develop their talents and make the most of the opportunities that they are presented with. It is with this in mind that Helen Flynn and John Howson’s chapter is so warmly received in the latest publication from the Social Liberal Forum, ‘Four Go In Search of Big Ideas’.

Flynn and Howson rightly place great emphasis on the need to improve early years education. They call for a highly funded early years sector that is equipped with the staff necessary to develop the learning of schoolchildren and identify any potential barriers that they may face in future learning. These teachers would need to be well educated and properly trained. The authors identify that educational inequalities emerge even before children start their formal education at the age of five. The socio-economic inequalities faced by children from the poorest backgrounds need to be tackled with extra funding from the very beginning.

Flynn and Howson propose a professional College of Teaching that would be a watchdog for professional standards in education in a similar way that the British Medical Association is in regard to the NHS. This is very much needed if the public is to continue to have faith in the professionalism and high standards of the UK’s education sector. In a similar vein, Flynn and Howson also suggest having Chief Education Officer in government who would help to guarantee best practice and develop evidence-based policy.

Assessments are undoubtedly an important part of education. It is time that we review how we assess and evaluate the progress of schoolchildren in education, if not overhaul it entirely. The authors support the idea of replacing GCSEs and A levels with an overarching diploma. When it comes to the assessment of 11-year-olds, Flynn and Howson suggest having a system of national sampling of the education standards in the basic subjects. This would help to reduce the anxiety currently faced by schoolchildren at the end of primary school when they have to sit their SATs tests.

Local democracy is a core value of liberalism. Flynn and Howson support the idea of increased local democratic oversight when it comes to the delivery of local education. They believe that devolving additional education policy powers to local areas would allow for innovative school structures and systems of school improvement. The authors also suggest having a regional system of school inspection and believe that it would be more effective in identifying problems in schools than the current inspection system in England.

One of the radical ideas proposed by Flynn and Howson is to develop a political consensus around education policy. This would include all the main parties agreeing on what policies are needed to create a progressive education system. This would help to ensure the best educational outcomes and that resources are used most effectively regardless of who was in office. The Liberal Democrats have previously made a similar proposal when it comes to managing and properly funding the NHS. Both health and education have become ‘political footballs’. Such a political consensus on education has been shown to work effectively in Finland since the 1970s.

Flynn and Howson’s chapter is filled with new big ideas that will help to revitalise the Liberal Democrat offering on education. They are both informed and imaginative proposals that would deliver a progressive education system for decades to come. With these policies the Liberal Democrats would truly become the undisputed Party of Education.

Four Go In Search of Big Ideas is available from the SLF website for £9.50 including postage and packing. Find us at www.socialliberal.net.

* Paul Hindley is the Chair of Blackpool and Cleveleys Liberal Democrats and a member of the Social Liberal Forum Council.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Books and Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 10th May - 5:43pm
    In the aftermath of WW2 a bankrupt Britain, bereft of anything but the will to house it's population, embarked on a radical programme of creating...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 10th May - 5:35pm
    While I think Tim is right to withdraw from this event, I think as Lib Dems we need to be careful that we do not...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 10th May - 4:48pm
    "All parties agree that we need to build more housing". Well - If they are right, then why is it not happening, in a free...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 10th May - 4:44pm
    A national house building company would as you say help against land banking and should help against private construction companies trying to get out of...
  • User AvatarAndrew Page 10th May - 4:28pm
    Tim's pleas of naivety seem rather unconvincing to me. A quick google search shows the organisation behind the event advertised it on facebook in September...
  • User Avatarsuzanne Fletcher 10th May - 4:20pm
    very sorry I haven't time to add to informed debate, but just to add I don't see why over 65's shouldn't pay NI for NHS...