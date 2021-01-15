A Basic Income is a story the Liberal Democrats can champion

This time last year my Lib Dem council colleagues and I on Hull City Council tabled and passed a motion to call for a Universal Basic Income pilot in Hull; we were the first of what is now many Liberal Democrat Councillors to do so. Little did we know a year on Basic Income would pass overwhelmingly at our Autumn party conference into policy and be championed in Parliament by a number of our MPs.

Now, as we see the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic hit our society harder than ever before it is essential for Liberal Democrats to be pioneering and spearheading the charge towards making Basic Income a reality.

This, of course, comes with challenges.

Sceptics, of which I was one, always say, “no one’s heard of it”, “we’ll never be able to make it work” or “it’s just for policy wonks” but the pandemic gives the idea of Basic Income limelight. It gives Liberal Democrats a lightbulb moment that can commit us to a caring society where no one gets left behind.

A Basic Income is explained simply – it is a fixed, unconditional, universal payment to all in our society. It has the power to be a great leveller to the economic insecurity Coronavirus has exposed.

A Basic Income would have seen the free school’s meals meltdown from government melt away with parents having a safety net. A Basic Income would see those who have fallen through the cracks of Covid support catered to and supported. A Basic Income, if championed by Liberals, could be our generation’s answer to the National Health Service.

Now, that does not mean implementing a Basic Income is a panacea, of course; it’s not. Societies’ problems naturally go deeper. Nonetheless, the freedom of people, often our most vulnerable, from the pits of worry is a Liberal idea and gives us a vision worth fighting for.

As the party smells the coffee and we shape ourselves as a caring party we should rally behind a Basic Income because it makes sense for us to fight for a policy that leaves no one behind and frees people to create their opportunities. We need to be the party that empowers normal people, backs normal people and stands up for normal people and this idea does just that.

We shouldn’t shy away from it simply because it’s an idea that is relatively unheard of when we’re on the doorstep talking about roads and pavements. We should welcome the opportunity of a relatively unheard of idea and make sure Liberal Democrats take the chance to pioneer and shape a policy with a vision for rebuilding a brighter future post Coronavirus.

The preamble to our constitution as in the back of our membership cards says no one should be enslaved by poverty – it is time Lib Dems start acting on those words, it’s time we championed a Basic Income.

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16 and was elected as a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Hull in 2019. He is a campaigner for Lib Dems for Basic Income @LDforBI.