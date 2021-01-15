Lib Dems must stop being the tail end batter with all the kit

Embed from Getty Images

I wasn’t very good at cricket when I was a youth. But I could bowl and bat and field well enough that I was asked to join the senior 3rd and 4th teams when I was 14 or 15.

They were a friendly bunch who played for the love of the game. We weren’t going to win the World Cup (nor even the local league). The success of the team was in the values we shared with each other and the people we played against.

We were sporting also-rans, but one man evidently couldn’t accept that. He was our number 11 batter. While the rest of us showed up with a bag full of standard kit: whites, bat, pads, jockstrap and box, our number 11 was the best prepared player in the league. He had a large coffin-style hold-all, replete with at least two bats, changes of whites (all club branded, of course), alternative pads for all parts of his body, a helmet, a spare helmet, a few hats, plenty of sun cream options and even changes of sunglasses.

There was only one problem: he very rarely got to bat for any length of time. And when he did, he was more preoccupied by his own kit than the reason he was standing at the crease.

He presumably thought people were impressed by all his kit. In reality, his teammates ribbed him gently, while his opponents and anyone else watching on wondered why on earth he bothered.

It may not be obvious how this relates directly to Liberal Democrat politics, but bear with me.

There’s no doubt that one of our party’s strengths is empowering members to get involved in policy. But the approach we take in doing that reduces our political status to that of a village cricket number 11 batter with ludicrous amounts of kit.

We put huge resources and preparation into the detail of our policies. Many clever people spend a long time pondering complex matters. Everything is always costed and deliverable. We make very sensible suggestions based on evidence.

But then when it comes to an election, our costed and deliverable policies become about as useful as my former teammate’s inner thigh guard. Because everybody knows that while we are on the ballot paper and quite a lot might like what we stand for in the broadest sense, we aren’t going to be in charge of the government.

The amount of time we spend debating the intricate details of our policies may be an interesting intellectual exercise. But it is also an act of self-deception – just like the £300 cricket bat my former teammate used to wield on his way to getting another duck.

Worse than that, our approach makes us less likely to trouble the scorers. The fact that the detail behind our message is reliant on costed and deliverable policy almost always makes it more difficult to persuade people that we are worth voting for. Pitching ourselves as the people who can solve a detailed governmental problem is pointless if people know we aren’t going to be in charge of the government.

We certainly can impact things by influencing the debate. We certainly can make a positive difference in British politics. Our MPs make a difference to their communities every day. But when we aren’t going to be running the government anytime soon, we won’t be more successful in electing more liberals by having more ‘ready for government’ costed and deliverable policies. And it certainly won’t happen if our convoluted policymaking process finds the middle ground between Labour and the Conservatives on key matters like the economy, health and climate policy.

As we move towards the fevered policy debates in Spring conference season, we ought to take time to consider whether we want to continue being the number 11 batsman with the expensive kit.

* Max Wilkinson is the Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Cheltenham. He was the candidate at the 2019 general election and is a cabinet member on Cheltenham Borough Council.