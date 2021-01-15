Mary Reid

LibLink: Vince Cable asks “What if the vaccine isn’t enough?”

By | Fri 15th January 2021 - 6:04 pm

Vince Cable has written in the Independent today asking that rather worrying question.

Most of us, including the government, are assuming that if the mass vaccination goes ahead speedily we shall see relaxation of the Covid restrictions in March and be largely free of them in the summer. The economy will bounce back and we can begin to enjoy the Roaring Twenties with a good holiday in the sun. My own sense of optimism is fuelled by the fact that I am in line to get my first vaccine jab this week and I already feel safer and freer.

But maybe that is wishful thinking? What if the vaccination rollout is slower than we hope (and impeded by idiotic NHS bureaucracy, such as the requirement that volunteers should have a level 2 “safeguarding” qualification in case they encounter children)? What if another variant of the virus arrives that requires new vaccines and repeat vaccination programmes? What if there are sufficient numbers who fail to get vaccinated – because of ignorance, groundless prejudice or fear – as to keep the pandemic alive?

He says that we need to plan for these eventualities to avoid restrictions through 2021 and beyond. Several actions are required.

I am told that a big emerging problem is the large number of recovering Covid patients who are filling hospitals but should be back home or in care homes with support from physiotherapists, community nurses and care workers. There are the usual problems of staff shortage and financially stressed councils.

So why isn’t there a large-scale emergency programme to recruit, and pay generously, recently retired staff for the highly skilled tasks, and hire those who are out of work for the relatively unskilled work? Why hasn’t there been more progress to hire, or commandeer, the facilities of the private sector for bed spaces and elective medical work not requiring the specialists of the NHS? As ever, why are councils being kept in a state of suspended insolvency? (Sir Keir Starmer’s populist demand for a freeze in council tax doesn’t help.)

Other priorities are to mend the holes in the welfare system which force people to work in risky settings, to rethink the enforcement of social distancing and to update the economic response to Covid.

You can read the full article here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    As a former Lib Dem Councillor whose constituency included the fishing port of Eyemouth it was good to see Alistair following up the issue first raised on Wedne...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Nice metaphor! As an experienced 11, with somewhat crummy kit, my advice is to attack! Double digit batting gives the power of freedom from complex expectatio...
  • clive english
    UBI is like the perpetual motion machine or the philsophers stone. Nice to have in theory, but unobtainable and fundamentally wrong in practice. Quite why socie...
  • tim rogers
    I agree. Our party should develop policies on no more than 5 themes and then work on the best possible presentation. Often the problem is not what we say but ra...
  • Peter
    Jack, it does sound like a great idea. Perhaps even too good to be true. The drawback is that someone has to pay for it and with the country approaching £3 tri...