LibLink: Vince Cable asks “What if the vaccine isn’t enough?”

Vince Cable has written in the Independent today asking that rather worrying question.
Most of us, including the government, are assuming that if the mass vaccination goes ahead speedily we shall see relaxation of the Covid restrictions in March and be largely free of them in the summer. The economy will bounce back and we can begin to enjoy the Roaring Twenties with a good holiday in the sun. My own sense of optimism is fuelled by the fact that I am in line to get my first vaccine jab this week and I already feel safer and freer.
But maybe that is wishful thinking? What if the vaccination rollout is slower than we hope (and impeded by idiotic NHS bureaucracy, such as the requirement that volunteers should have a level 2 “safeguarding” qualification in case they encounter children)? What if another variant of the virus arrives that requires new vaccines and repeat vaccination programmes? What if there are sufficient numbers who fail to get vaccinated – because of ignorance, groundless prejudice or fear – as to keep the pandemic alive?
He says that we need to plan for these eventualities to avoid restrictions through 2021 and beyond. Several actions are required.
I am told that a big emerging problem is the large number of recovering Covid patients who are filling hospitals but should be back home or in care homes with support from physiotherapists, community nurses and care workers. There are the usual problems of staff shortage and financially stressed councils.
So why isn’t there a large-scale emergency programme to recruit, and pay generously, recently retired staff for the highly skilled tasks, and hire those who are out of work for the relatively unskilled work? Why hasn’t there been more progress to hire, or commandeer, the facilities of the private sector for bed spaces and elective medical work not requiring the specialists of the NHS? As ever, why are councils being kept in a state of suspended insolvency? (Sir Keir Starmer’s populist demand for a freeze in council tax doesn’t help.)
Other priorities are to mend the holes in the welfare system which force people to work in risky settings, to rethink the enforcement of social distancing and to update the economic response to Covid.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.