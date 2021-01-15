Observations of an expat: Money talks

Money talks. And nowhere does it shout louder than in the political arena of the United States of America.

The roll call of companies turning against the president and his acolytes is impressive. A truncated and growing list includes: American Express, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Stripe, Apple, Amazon, Google, the PGA, Deutsche Bank, Signature Bank, Hallmark, Verizon, Comcast, AT and T, AirBnB, New York City, the Koch Organisation….

Several on the above list deserve special mention. Deutsche Bank has been (now was) the Trump Organisation’s bank for years. It is owed $340 million by the company. But that is not all, President Trump has personally guaranteed every penny of the loan which is interest only. This means that when the loan falls due in 2023 and 2024 he will have to stump up the full amount.

New York City building projects have been a Trump cash cow dating back to the early days of the business his father created. They have simply cancelled all contracts with the Trump Organisation. That will hurt the bottom line.

The Koch Organisation has been America’s leading contributor to conservative causes since Fred Koch financed the start of the ultra-conservative John Birch Society in 1953. Between 2009 and 2016 his sons Charles and David gave a staggering $889 million to the Republican Party, individual Republican politicians and conservative think tanks.

The Koch Organisation started going off Trump a few years ago. But after the attack on Capitol Hill they also turned against his Congressional supporters. They have warned those Republican congressmen and senators who either objected to the Electoral College vote or voted against impeachment that the Koch Organisation’s contributions to their electoral war chests will likely be axed.

They need the money. To run for a seat in the House of Representatives costs an average of $1.6 million and you have to raise that money every two years because that is the length of your term of office. Senators hold their seats for six years, but the average cost of a campaign is $12 million. Elizabeth Warren’s last run for office cost $42,506,349.

Of course, congressional campaigns pale into financial significance compared to the cost of a presidential race, which rises almost exponentially every four years. In 2004 the total cost of the presidential campaign was $4.1 billion. By 2016 the candidates were spending $7.5 billion. The number crunchers are still going through the expenses of the 2020 campaign, but all the signs are that it will be another record breaker.

The candidates would have you believe that most of the money comes from tens of thousands of everyday folk sending envelopes filled with five, ten and twenty dollar bills. That is a fair chunk of the money but the biggest slice comes from corporate America and other special interest groups.

The amount that corporations can donate to politicians is – unlike in most Western democracies – unlimited. There was an attempt in 2010 (Citizens v. Federal Election Commission) to restrict political spending by corporate America, but the Supreme Court threw it out.

Contributions to Political Action Committees – or PACs – give big business access to Washington’s corridors of power. Their key people are assigned ambassadorships, seats on advisory councils and even cabinet posts. At the very least a CEO is guaranteed that a senator or congressman will answer their phone call and listen to their problems.

Most businesses are unconcerned whether a politician is a Democrat or Republican. They are profit-driven, not ideologically-driven. Often a large company will give equally to opposing camps. Their first priority is political stability as a requirement for economic growth. And to ensure stability they need a government that respects the constitution and the rule of law.

Donald Trump and his supporters have demonstrated contempt for the US constitution by not only refusing to accept the result of the November presidential elections, but actually going to the extreme of trying to overturn the vote. This is politically destabilising which is bad for business.

The Trumpists are thus faced with a dilemma: Their voters support Donald Trump and his destabilising libertarian we-don’t-give-a-damn-about-the law-and-the-constitution policies. But they need the cash from pragmatic businesses to buy the television, radio and newspaper advertising that has become a dominant feature of American elections. The likely scenario is that most of them will end up following the money.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”