ALDC By-Election Report, 12th October

It has been a quiet week for principal council by-elections with just two taking place. However there were positive results in both – including a great hold in Suffolk – and we also had a great town council gain too.

We held Woodbridge division on Suffolk County Council – winning over 50% of the vote. Congratulations to Councillor Ruth Leach and Suffolk Lib Dems on holding the seat in a more crowded election than when it was last fought with over half the vote.

Suffolk CC, Woodbridge

Liberal Democrats (Ruth Leach): 990 (51.2%, -12.3%)

Conservative: 642 (33.2%, -3.3%)

Labour: 301 (15.6%, new)

The other principal election this week was in Cheltenham Borough Council in Prestbury ward. Lib Dem candidate Ben Ingram moved the Lib Dem vote share forward by over 5% and jumped from 4th to 3rd place. A really good result. Thanks to Ben for standing. The ward was held by the People Against Bureaucracy Group.

Cheltenham BC, Prestbury

People Against Bureaucracy: 644 (32.7%, -8.5%)

Green Party: 484 (27.9%, +9.7%)

Liberal Democrats (Ben Ingram): 346 (20%, +5.4%)

Conservative: 258 (14.9%, -6.5%)

Finally we had a great gain reported to us on Great Aycliffe Parish Council in Shafto St Mary’s ward. Congratulations to Councillor Ben McAnaney and the team in Great Aycliffe for a great gain from Independent.

Great Aycliffe TC, Shafto St Mary’s

Liberal Democrats (Brian McAnaney): 260 (63.3%)

Independent: 151 (36.7%)

Please report any Town, Parish or Community Council by-elections you have that you are fighting to win (and the results) to ALDC on [email protected].

A full summary of all by-election results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.