Struggling with complexity – the continuing crisis in Israel and Palestine

“For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.”

I often think of these wise words when reading “hot takes” on social media on whatever issues are on the front page at a given time. As a lawyer, I tell my junior colleagues that the correct initial answer to any legal issue is often “it depends” and to distrust attempts to oversimplify the complicated.

As we have all grappled with yet more tragic news from Israel and Palestine, we have seen commentators and politicians often explain their thoughts by saying that the issues are “complex”. This is undeniably true but at the same time, though complexity should caution us against glib, easy answers, it should never be an excuse for failing to engage with rights and wrongs.

In my professional life, I engage with complicated legal issues by trying to break it down into constituent parts as much as I can. Through this I can sometimes get a greater understanding of the whole and, at the very least, it allows some answers to be agreed along the way. So this week, I have tried to do the same in my personal engagement with the situation in Israel and Palestine.

In doing so, like readers of this short article, I have tried to read widely. I have benefited from communicating with an Israeli friend living in Jerusalem and from reading the wisdom of our own Layla Moran MP – with her writing from the perspective of being the only British MP of Palestinian heritage while embracing a deep commitment to peace and justice in the Middle East for Israelis and Palestinians alike. I also spent time talking with a colleague who is passionate about the plight of the Palestinian people.

I struggle to say what I think about the totality of it all, but I can identify building blocks along the way where my personal view is clearer. I am not seeking to offer answers to everyone but rather I’m sharing my process in case that is helpful to anyone.

So, what do I believe?

I support the existence of the State of Israel on international recognised borders and preferably alongside a free Palestinian State.

I support the right of Israel to defend itself and its people.

I understand that there can be no peace in Israel-Palestine without respect for the legitimate security concerns of both Israelis and Palestinians. Israel’s need for security must be understood in light, not just of last weekend, but also that its neighbours have repeatedly tried to destroy it since its foundation in 1948. The collective trauma caused by centuries of European anti-semitism (culminating in the Holocaust) is relevant too.

Like people of goodwill everywhere, I condemn without reservation the bloody actions of the Hamas government of Gaza last weekend.

Hamas, in its original founding documents, calls for the murder of Jews (NB Jews) and is an ugly anti-Semitic and fascist organisation. No crime against the people of Palestine justifies an iota of support for Hamas and their allies.

At the same time, and without changing anything that I have said above, Israel must respect international law and the human rights of the ordinary citizens of Gaza. We demand the same of Russia in Ukraine. We would demand the same of anyone.

As a liberal, I believe in the inherent value of every person whatever their nationality, race, religion, gender, sexuality and gender identity. We must never choose between cherishing the humanity of the people of Israel and the humanity of the people of Palestine.

We need Israel and Egypt to work together with humanitarian organisations to facilitate the safe evacuation of the civilians of Gaza.

Israel is entitled to security and self-defence but not to revenge….especially revenge against civilians.

I appreciate my views don’t really matter. Few will read this. I am (thankfully) no opinion-former and world leaders are not nervously waiting for my judgement. But what is right and wrong does matter and as a citizen of the world I must try (with humility) to make sense of it the best I can. I can’t simply watch the news and shrug – even if it is complex.

I worry about the safety of people of Israel and Palestine and I worry about the safety of our world. I am sure we all do.

I encourage us all not to run away from complexity and try to embrace it as best we can while avoiding seductive “easy” answers that don’t serve us well. Little that is worthwhile is easy.

* Stephen Harte is a lawyer and a member in Edinburgh West.