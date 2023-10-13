Our party has nothing to lose by being bold now

It has seemed as if our party leaders may have been hanging back from committing the party to radical policies which we hold, such as the pledge to build 380,000 new houses, reasserted at the Bournemouth Conference after a Young Liberal amendment, and the policy passed at the Spring York Conference to tackle poverty in general and end deep poverty within ten years through the establishment of Guaranteed Basic Income.

Lack of commitment by the leadership to promote these policies, together with the announcement of ending our policy to add 1p on income tax to pay for investment in the NHS and social care, seem to suggest a fear of putting forward radical policies which will cost large amounts of taxation to implement.

The Labour Party seems to be holding back similarly on costly proposals, but it is understandable that they would fear Tory equating of them with the expensive policies of the former leader Jeremy Corbyn if they promote them, while pointing out that British citizens are already highly taxed. We have no such need to be silent.

The electorate is unlikely to be making any such comparison with our policies, which have been found to be properly costed in our previous Manifestos. People may instead well be disappointed not to have, both a clearer idea of Liberal Democrat policies, and especially, knowledge of those which sound most relevant to them.

Where our policies may coincide with Labour’s, moreover, perhaps they are borrowing our ideas: Sir Keir Starmer is now announcing a policy to build several New Towns, while Liberal Democrats already have a policy to build ten! There are areas in which our policies may sensibly dovetail with theirs – possibly in the areas of NHS funding and development, where new plans are so much needed.

But in other areas we are promoting policies uniquely ours, of which the policy mentioned above of introducing welfare reforms and a Guaranteed Basic Income to tackle poverty head on is of great significance. It is not a policy voters who have been used to voting Conservative should condemn, provided it can be paid for with fair taxation increases and reforms. And one of its aims, of eliminating the need for food banks which have grown so much lately, should be widely welcomed.

Now to hang back from making our most significant policies public and promoting them seems counter-productive. Surely also we must not aim to placate usual Tory voters in our target seats, since we are a party proud to offer a fair deal to all our citizens. We need to tell the country of our policies, and be confident that our national poll rating, so long in the doldrums, will rise accordingly, and people who have voted Tory in the past may well continue to choose to vote for us next year.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Cumberland.