We need to be talking about allotments more

They may not be sexy or glamorous, and they may rarely come up on the doorstep when talking to residents. Yet since the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the demand of allotments has skyrocketed, and we as a party need to start talking about them more.

Allotments have the potential to do so much to help some of the important issues facing our country. Growing our own fresh food dramatically reduces food miles and the carbon footprint of supermarkets. Studies have indicated that allotment sites vastly increase biodiversity, showing that they can increase insect populations by 70%.

Also, with our nation facing a health and cost-of-living crisis, what better way is there to resolve this with more people exercising on their allotments growing cheap healthy food? Allotment sites are a great catalyst for bringing communities together. Whatever your ethnicity, country of birth or age, I’ve seen them talking and chatting together, side by side as they work their plots. It’s getting to the point where I have trouble finding an issue that can’t be helped by having more allotments.

I undertook some research and talked to allotment holders in my local town of Medway, to see what the current state of the application process was, and the results were not great. In just the last 4 years, the waiting list has tripled. From 695 applicants in 2018, it has grown to 2009 in 2022, tripling in four years. The average waiting time for a person is now 2.5 years, and one person has waited 5 years. Speaking to allotment wardens, they say even though they have sped up the process of identifying disused plots and getting them to new tenants, the demand just keeps growing.

In 1971 the government introduced a recommended number of plots per household and councils still use this as benchmark today. It recommends 15 full sized plots per 1000 households. In Medway we have just 9 plots per 1000 households, so clearly Medway needs more allotment sites.

And this picture is mirrored across the country. In the 2022 Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) market allotments survey (found here), reported a 26% increase in applications taking place longer than 18 months compared to 2021. And the Guardian reported (here) that there is now a national waiting list of 157,820, and with waits of up to 15 years. This will continue to get as worse as high housing demand means more homes are built with smaller gardens, that have no room to grow fruit and veg. There is a huge national demand by people for land to grow their own food, and this demand will likely continue to grow.

During WWII people of all ages picked up a spade and dug for Britain, as they knew it was vital for the war effort. We are seeing a similar spirit today with the war against climate change and against the cost-of-living crisis. Yet it’s so sad that they are being put off and discouraged because they are having to wait up years and years to get their own piece of ground to grow on. The Liberal Democrats need to step up and start talking about allotments.

There are many possible local reasons to why applications are slow in each authority, and each local authority will have to deal with them on a case-by-case basis. But I believe that as a national party there as some things we can do to encourage local authorities to think about allotment provision more.

Make having an Allotment strategy mandatory for all local authorities. Many authorities have them, and some are really well written, yet the APSE survey only found 42% have an allotment strategy in place. The Allotment Strategy should be incorporated into the local authority’s local plan, ensuring that they have plans on how to maintain provision of allotments as the population grows. Ensure new allotment provision is considered during planning applications of large developments, with developers meeting the cost of building any new provision required.

We are famously a nation of gardeners. The Liberal Democrats should be the party that unleashes this knowledge and enthusiasm and get people digging for Britain again.

* Stuart Bourne is a Lib Dem Member and Elections Officer for Medway Lib Dems