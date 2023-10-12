12 October 2023 – today’s press releases

- NHS waiting list: Public are tired of waiting on this government that has given up
- London Assembly Liberal Democrats Back Motion to Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks
Responding to the news that the NHS waiting list has risen to 7.7 million, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson, Daisy Cooper MP said:
This is yet another damning indictment of this Conservative government’s record on the NHS.
They broke their promise to recruit 6000 GPs, broke their promise to build 40 hospitals and now they’ve broken their promise to bring down the NHS waiting lists.
The Conservative party’s conference was completely lacking in ideas to fix the crisis in our NHS.
The public are tired of waiting and it seems this government have given up trying.”
The Liberal Democrats have a plan to fix our health and care systems from top to tail, starting with improved access to GPs and dentists, and fixing social care.
London Assembly Liberal Democrats today voted to back a cross-party motion at City Hall condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel and in support of London’s Jewish community and international law.
Speaking in the Assembly Liberal Democrat London Assembly Group Leader Caroline Pidgeon AM said:
London Liberal Democrats fully condemn these sickening terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas and join calls for an immediate cessation of violence and the safe return of hostages.
The scenes of kidnapped and murdered civilians, particularly of children, have been utterly heartbreaking to watch.
Likewise, we know that the Jewish community in London has historically been targeted during times of tension in the Middle East and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community against any form of hate crime, which we expect to be dealt with swiftly and fully under the force of the law.
We would also like to put on record our support for International Humanitarian law and the belief that all parties should abide by this and take all possible steps to prevent the harm of civilians.
Lastly, I would just like to commend the work of some of the cross-community and interfaith organisations across London who are working extremely hard at this moment to reduce tensions and promote dialogue and understanding across the capital.