12 October 2023 – today’s press releases

NHS waiting list: Public are tired of waiting on this government that has given up

London Assembly Liberal Democrats Back Motion to Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks

NHS waiting list: Public are tired of waiting on this government that has given up

Responding to the news that the NHS waiting list has risen to 7.7 million, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson, Daisy Cooper MP said:

This is yet another damning indictment of this Conservative government’s record on the NHS. They broke their promise to recruit 6000 GPs, broke their promise to build 40 hospitals and now they’ve broken their promise to bring down the NHS waiting lists. The Conservative party’s conference was completely lacking in ideas to fix the crisis in our NHS. The public are tired of waiting and it seems this government have given up trying.” The Liberal Democrats have a plan to fix our health and care systems from top to tail, starting with improved access to GPs and dentists, and fixing social care.

London Assembly Liberal Democrats Back Motion to Condemn Hamas Terrorist Attacks

London Assembly Liberal Democrats today voted to back a cross-party motion at City Hall condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel and in support of London’s Jewish community and international law.

Speaking in the Assembly Liberal Democrat London Assembly Group Leader Caroline Pidgeon AM said: