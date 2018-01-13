ALDC’s by-election report – 11 January 2018

Since the start of the year there have been 5 by-elections, with 5 more to come in the rest of January. It’s been a quieter start to the year after some stunning gains at the end of 2017, so hopefully we’ll begin to build up some momentum in the run-up to May in short time.
Hertsmere BC, Borehamwood Cowley – 4th January 2018 – Labour gain from Conservative
Lab 709 [59.8%; +3.4%]
Con 381 [32.2%; -11.5%]
UKIP 57 [4.8%; +4.8%]
LD Paul Robinson 20 [1.7%; +1.7%]
Green 18 [1.5%; +1.5%]
Starting off with last week, a big thank you to Paul Robinson to flying the flag in Hertsmere. Although looking like a thumping gain for Labour, in reality Borehamwood Cowley is a seat that Labour has won or topped the poll for at least the last 20 years.
Kent CC, Birchington & Rural – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold
Con 2534 [56.6%; +6.1%]
Lab 856 [19.1%; 2.9%]
LD Angie Curwen 561 [12.5%; +0.5%]<
UKIP 357 [8.0%; -7.8%]
Grn 169 [3.8%; -1.8%]
Thanet DC, Thanet Villages – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold
Con 620 [49.3%; +23.4%]
LD Angie Curwen 313 [24.9%; +24.9%]
Lab 206 [16.4%; +5.9%]<
Grn 66 [5.3%; -7.0%]
Ind 52 [4.1%; -22.9%]
UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -24.4%]]
Next to Kent and a double thank you to Angie Curwen for being our candidate at District and County level, with a particularly pleasing second place from a standing start the District by-election. Notable here is no candidate for UKIP in Thanet Villages. Whilst UKIP have repeatedly failed to stand candidates since the General Election, this is particularly notable as UKIP still have minority control of Thanet DC, so for them to not stand a candidate in a council they control shows what kind of state they find themselves in.
Lancashire CC, Wyre Rural Central – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold<
Con 1745 [60.0%; -10.9%]
Lab 925 [31.8%; +13.9%]
Grn 237 [8.2%; -3.1%]
Wyre BC, Preesall – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold
Con 930 [55.3%; -9.7%]
Lab 753 [44.7%; +9.7%]
We finish this week by heading up to Lancashire for another two tier by-election double, where the Conservatives comfortably defended both of their seats in Wyre, in spite of a modest Labour increase.
Next week we have 4 by-elections, with a defence in Rochford and 4 Lib Dem candidates to report on! See you next week.
I’m sorry to say it, but getting 20 votes as a paper candidate is not “flying the flag” or anything else for that matter. Given no contest anywhere nearby what was the regional party doing during the campaign. It is one thing to be weak – but quite another to advertise weakness by making no effort and by getting 20 votes out of almost 1,200 cast.
Just to note that in Preesall there has been no Lib Dem or Liberal candidate since 1976! It’s time that duck was broken.
The Lancashire ward where we last stood when Harold Wilson was PM is a good illustration of the patchyness of our support & how far back those problems go.
The 3 results so far this Year are in line with the support we got in December, on a National Equivalent basis we are on around 22%, up 4% on last May. That gives us grounds for hope of a good performance this May but theres still three & a half Months to go & our Local support has been very volatile over the last Year.
Being careful not to repeat what David Cameron said in 2006 “mostly” we could comment on what they said and did themselves.
The Daily Telegraph film review of 30/12/2017 reported that Nigel Farage
“tweeted a solemn photograph of himself outside his local cinema one Tuesday evening, along with a hash-tagged endorsement.
His approval was seized on by some as evidence that Dunkirk (with its account of Brits withdrawing from Europe) was a Brexit analogy, but Nolan dismisses the idea.
It risks being disrespectful to the people who actually lived through these events to view their lives in purely symbolic terms, as if their only significance is how we use them to interpret today’s world.
If you are asking me about what I call the resonance of the story, to me it is about European unity, the desperate attempt to keep the French in the war.
Dunkirk has always been a Rorschach test for people, but I think the confusion we see today between patriotism and nationalism is extremely tricky. I do not believe that we want any political faction to own patriotism, or to own Dunkirk. These are points of national pride.”
https://www.bing.com/search?q=rorschach+test&form=WNSGPH&qs=AS&cvid=b14a64cfcd744faaa26d9bc24d098e0b&pq=rorschach&cc=GB&setlang=en-US&nclid=D19A84F13F0AA22DEE7AE50DDCF460A0&ts=1515845955704
PM Winston Churchill wrote that the French had expected the British to embark our own people, but he insisted that French troops should be embarked on a basis of equality and there were also Poles, ‘Chech’ people etcetera. They were ALL taken off, leaving behind all their equipment, from rifles to tanks. British troops were given 7 days leave with their families. The rearguard at Calais were ordered not to attempt to join the evacuation, but to try to delay the German advance. They should expect to be killed or taken prisoner. Signal-intelligence from German troops trying to advance showed that they met vigorous opposition.
An acquaintance who has seen this film said that it was shot on a sunny day. WSC reports that it was cloudy and the RAF were above the clouds, outnumbered 3 to 1 by the Luftwaffe but scoring at a rate of three and a half to one.
Can you please enlighten me as to what Richard Underhill’s comments have to do with Lib Dem ‘success’ in local by elections?
Just seen the party video on the need to ‘show the flag’ in by elections. I think David Raw’s comments sum up the problem this tactic can cause. A few years ago our local party fielded a paperless candidate in a District Council by election, who failed even to get all the votes of the ten electors, who signed his nomination papers!
I forgot to add that he got the grand total of nine votes!