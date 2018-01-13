ALDC’s by-election report – 11 January 2018

Since the start of the year there have been 5 by-elections, with 5 more to come in the rest of January. It’s been a quieter start to the year after some stunning gains at the end of 2017, so hopefully we’ll begin to build up some momentum in the run-up to May in short time.

Hertsmere BC, Borehamwood Cowley – 4th January 2018 – Labour gain from Conservative

Lab 709 [59.8%; +3.4%]

Con 381 [32.2%; -11.5%]

UKIP 57 [4.8%; +4.8%]

LD Paul Robinson 20 [1.7%; +1.7%]

Green 18 [1.5%; +1.5%]

Starting off with last week, a big thank you to Paul Robinson to flying the flag in Hertsmere. Although looking like a thumping gain for Labour, in reality Borehamwood Cowley is a seat that Labour has won or topped the poll for at least the last 20 years.

Kent CC, Birchington & Rural – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold

Con 2534 [56.6%; +6.1%]

Lab 856 [19.1%; 2.9%]

LD Angie Curwen 561 [12.5%; +0.5%]<

UKIP 357 [8.0%; -7.8%]

Grn 169 [3.8%; -1.8%]

Thanet DC, Thanet Villages – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold

Con 620 [49.3%; +23.4%]

LD Angie Curwen 313 [24.9%; +24.9%]

Lab 206 [16.4%; +5.9%]<

Grn 66 [5.3%; -7.0%]

Ind 52 [4.1%; -22.9%]

UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -24.4%]]

Next to Kent and a double thank you to Angie Curwen for being our candidate at District and County level, with a particularly pleasing second place from a standing start the District by-election. Notable here is no candidate for UKIP in Thanet Villages. Whilst UKIP have repeatedly failed to stand candidates since the General Election, this is particularly notable as UKIP still have minority control of Thanet DC, so for them to not stand a candidate in a council they control shows what kind of state they find themselves in.

Lancashire CC, Wyre Rural Central – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold<

Con 1745 [60.0%; -10.9%]

Lab 925 [31.8%; +13.9%]

Grn 237 [8.2%; -3.1%]

Wyre BC, Preesall – 11th January 2018 – Conservative hold

Con 930 [55.3%; -9.7%]

Lab 753 [44.7%; +9.7%]

We finish this week by heading up to Lancashire for another two tier by-election double, where the Conservatives comfortably defended both of their seats in Wyre, in spite of a modest Labour increase.

Next week we have 4 by-elections, with a defence in Rochford and 4 Lib Dem candidates to report on! See you next week.

