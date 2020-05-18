“An accident waiting to happen” – comprehensive, astute and blunt panel report on the 2019 elections

Over the weekend, I have been thoroughly reading, and inwardly digesting, the 61 page panel report on the 2019 elections.

I started making notes of passages which would make good quotes for this article. But my list was soon very long. Pulling out pithy quotes turned out to be like shooting fish in a barrel.

From the reference on the first page to “our massive disappointment as a party”, with the addition that “it was obvious you were gutted and angry” – it was clear that this is a report written in down-to-earth terms with searing candidness. “Gutted” is not the sort of word you read in a dry, passionless document. And that word was entirely appropriate, as was the rest of the “straight-shooting” language in the report.

Perhaps the best place to start reading the report is on the last page. That tells you about the members of the panel. There are 15 members who are collectively diverse with an extraordinary breadth and depth of experience over a range of relevant fields.

This “real life” experience shows in the report.

It is best to read it yourself, if you have not already done so.

It is a very heavyweight report. It provides a plausible, coherent and engaging narrative of 2019 and events leading up to it. It covers every conceivable aspect of the elections of 2019 and does not mince its words. There are frank statements and quotes from submissions which are hair-raising. Here’s a sample of some that stood out for me, taking the single example of the topic of seat targeting (with single inverted commas when submissions are quoted) :

…‘too many targets, not enough bullets’… …’small group drunk the Kool Aid’… …The ‘target list’ was a political construct built on flimsy evidence of capacity to deliver either by local parties or through national input… …We saw little evidence of challenges to the consequences of the enlarged target list being listened to, nor of serious consultation before the decision to call an early election… …‘We were made a target seat at the start of the General Election campaign – however nobody actually told us this! We had no communication from LD HQ whatsoever. Indeed we only worked out we were a target seat from the literature that started arriving through our letter boxes.’…

– That level of devastating critique is repeated over every angle of the party and its organisation. It is made all the more devastating because it focuses on structures and processes, rather than on personalities, and is balanced with lists of positives.

One excellent thing about the report is that it posits an action plan with responsible action owners and timelines. It is also proposes a project manager for implementing the recommendations, together with a monthly progress reporting process.

The report basically says that the party started going off the rails from before the 2010 general election and that the 2019 general election disaster was due to a whole host of structural and organisational issues together with the “perfect storm” of the 2019 general election circumstances. The leadership is firmly included in the critical mix.

Its recommendations are a vast list of actions which cover every element of the party’s activity. On the subject of campaigning alone, the CEO has been suggested as the owner of 37 actions.

I don’t fear that this report is a “whitewash”. Quite the opposite. I fear that the list of recommendations is rather daunting and that the report’s conclusions may be rather depressing and cause dejection.

The report is basically saying that virtually everything in the party is wrong and almost everything needs to change. It almost seems that we should throw the whole party away and start again.

It’s going to take a lot of courage to grasp the various nettles and not just give up.

But, as the report mentions, time is on our side. If we lay solid foundations now, we can reap the benefits in years to come.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.