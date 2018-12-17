Brexit: are the young being taken for granted?

The deadline is fast approaching for the end of negotiations and commencing of the transitional period after the 29th March. To many, time is running out for the government to bring back a deal that would minimise the economic uncertainties that are seen to ensue after Britain withdraws its membership from the European Union. Moreover, the government have had two years to devise a plan that suits the interests of all, but in that time it can be seen that they have merely delayed the process for as long as possible in hope that the EU would make compromises. In reality this hasn’t worked, thus it is very much the case that Britain could end up leaving the EU without any deal at all, which would be catastrophic for the 48% that opted to remain. The government has entered an impasse given that the option is between May’s deal and a no deal scenario. Is this what people voted for?

It does need to be accepted that Britain voted to leave the EU, but the needs of all need to be considered so that all interests can be safeguarded. Regardless of the size of the winning majority, figures like Jacob Rees-Mogg and advocates in the European Research Group would much rather prefer a hard Brexit, subsequently leaving Britain operating on World Trade Organisation rules. This is potentially what the youth of today will have to endure for the rest of their working lives. Research clearly shows that the youth voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, as opposed to the over-55 cohort that wanted to leave. In only a few years time, those wanting to remain will supersede leave voters due to the polarisation of age and the Brexit vote.

Sympathy can be given to those that wanted to withdraw Britain’s membership from the EU. Older voters would have experienced the golden age of the 1960’s, with a Keynesian-style supply – and – demand economy. However, they would also have endured the rise of Thatcherism and implementation of neoliberal economics that was exacerbated with the inauguration of the Maastricht treaty that many on the left described as a capitalist club. This created a `left behind` cohort of voters that felt the establishment simply disregarded their existence and, consequently, showed their frustration in the EU referendum.

This depicts a dismal view of the EU and its operations. Nevertheless, the millennial generation have, through globalisation, have experienced much integration between different cultures due to internationalisation in higher education, and has been generated by the premise of the Lisbon treaty to create a more social Europe. It’s not the complete fault of the EU for situations that have occurred. Neoliberalism was deployed by Thatcher, which saw a massive revolt form industrial workers in the North. Therefore, the Brexit vote could be seen as a voice of frustration against the Westminster elite, not explicitly at the EU.

As a result, it seems barbaric that the young of today have to be taken against their will and leave an institution that has helped to being cohesion between different cultures. In the current era, were there is much hostility and far-right populism emerging, cohesion is needed to eradicate impetus from the select few that promote this agenda.

* Joe Monk is a Liberal Democrat party member and writes for the thinktank `Talk Politics`, which aims to promote democracy.