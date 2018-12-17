Geoff Reid

Class politics, race and UKIP-phobia

We should always take class seriously, especially in England, if we want to understand the society we live in and the route to a fairer and happier society. That is not the same as taking class as a key driver for the creation of a political party, philosophy or programme.

Meanwhile this doesn’t stop us taking poverty utterly seriously. I was born in the poorest part of Newcastle, spent my working life as a Methodist minister in some of the poorest communities of the North of England, and In May this year I was elected for the third time in one of the most working class wards in the country represented by three Lib Dem councillors.

In Sunday’s Observer Nick Cohen offered an excoriating explanation of the reluctance of the Labour leadership to ditch its fantasy “that the worse conditions for the masses become, the brighter the prospects of the far left are.”

However, in another corner of the Labour civil war battlefield is Caroline Flint MP, a born-again leaver, whose particular fantasy is that Labour will get most of what it wants from the EU after the UK has left. She is is no class politician and certainly no racist. However she is in alliance with a substantial number of Labour members who fear that voting for a second referendum would mean Labour losing droves of its traditional supporters to UKIP.

So how did a chunk of Labour end up there? Why is there so much fear of a very right wing anti-foreigner party whose former leader and trump card (every pun intended) left because it had become too extreme in its Islamophobia.

Let’s put it in historical perspective. The British Labour Party came into being via a different route to that taken by most European Socialist/Social Democrat parties. It wanted to get political representation for the trade union interest and working class communities. It was not overloaded with philosophical debate. A pragmatic approach to defending the working class unquestionably made a contribution to social reform municipally and nationally over the years.

However there has always been a vulnerability to racism buried within the Labour Party coalition, which has occasionally risen to the surface. This has often been expressed in terms of “our people” – a phrase beloved of right wing dictators.

One of my earliest and most chilling black and white memories of political television is of Ray Gunter MP. He was Minister of Labour in Harold Wilson’s government and was offering an anti-immigrant rant to the annual conference. “Go to Victoria Station.” he urged the comrades. “I’ve seen them.”

Conservative Home revealed many Conservative Party members regarding UKIP in their heyday, if not as a sister party, certainly as their friends in the East. They couldn’t understand why they couldn’t work together. In most local by-elections where UKIP have collapsed, it is the Tories who have been the beneficiaries. In conventional terms UKIP is a very right wing party. If substantial numbers of Labour MPs are still worried about supporters defecting to UKIP, this is an indictment of Labour complacency and lack of leadership in its heartlands over many decades.

* Geoff Reid is a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Bradford

  • David Raw 17th Dec '18 - 10:47am

    I well remember Ray Gunter, Geoff.

    In fairness I must say that Harold Wilson got rid of him, and in 1972 he resigned from the Labour Party a couple of hours before the Chief Whip was about to expel him…..saying ‘he couldn’t remain in a party of middle class intellectuals who were out to get rid of him’.

    I also remember he expressed support for Margaret Thatcher shortly before his death.

  • Geoff Reid 17th Dec '18 - 12:29pm

    Fair comment David. But I still remember the conference apparently unperturbed by the speech. I am sure that Harold Wilson’s action was in the best interests of all of us. Interesting to note that class politics was still on his lips when he resigned – seeing himself as the victim of middle class intellectuals!

