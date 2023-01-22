Britain can never rejoin the EU, it might join it.

I have passionately supported European integration since I first became aware of the European Economic Community around 1962. I am as die-hard a Remainer as you can find. Despite that, I consider calls within our Party asking our leaders to campaign for re-join to be naïve.
To re-join something means basically to restore what existed before. If I fail to pay my subscription to the Chartered Institute of Taxation, I will be expelled. If I pay the missing subscription in a reasonable timescale, I can re-join and do not need to take any membership examinations; examinations that must be taken by new members seeking to join.
To put it very simply, the UK has left the EU. If it wishes to become a member, it needs to apply for membership. The EU has a detailed process for dealing with membership applications, and of course every single EU member state has a veto.
If the UK does in future apply for membership, how is the EU likely to react?
For most of its historic period of membership, the UK was a somewhat curmudgeonly EU member. There were exceptions. For example, before she became anti-EU, Margaret Thatcher was probably the greatest European impetus behind the creation of the single market in goods. Overall, UK governments and most UK voters have not believed in the vision of an ever-closer union between the peoples of Europe that underlies the “European Project.”
That is why the EU has functioned noticeably better since the UK departed. (It also helps that the UK has provided the EU with a nearby “adversary”.)
If in future the UK does apply for EU membership, I would expect a rational EU to respond as follows.
Firstly, to insist that the UK signs up for membership in full. This requires signing up to join the euro in a relatively short and fixed timescale from which the UK cannot resile. When the UK was a member, much of its uncooperative behaviour derived from its monetary independence. (The other major source of uncooperative behaviour was the UK’s collective memory of imperial grandeur. The simple passage of time and generational change is slowly dealing with that problem!) Replacing the pound sterling with the euro is something I regard as a minimum level of commitment to EU membership by the UK. Similarly, I would expect the EU to require the UK to join the Schengen travel zone.
Secondly, to require evidence that the desire for the UK to have EU membership has widespread support within the UK and is not a transitory outcome of the UK’s peculiar politics. If there is a referendum, I think the EU should require an approval threshold of about 75%. Furthermore, if any major political party (meaning the Labour Party or the Conservative Party) opposes the EU membership application, or any of the devolved governments opposes the membership application, the EU should tell the UK “to get its act together” first and only then think about applying.
When do I think this might happen? In my view only when there is almost universal UK acceptance that Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster with no redeeming features. Given the speed of the UK’s decline post Brexit, this might be the case around 2030 or 2035. If we work hard, by then our Party might have succeeded in replacing the Conservative Party as one of the two major political parties in the UK!
* Mohammed Amin MBE is a member of the Liberty Network board. He is writing in a personal capacity.
You are absolutely right that there’s no easy way back.
I note – in the previous discussion – the enthusiastic over-interpretation of limited evidence of buyers’ remorse in the electorate at large. As you say, we will need to have overwhelming acceptance that Brexit has been a disaster – not merely a negative, to initiate any step back into the institutions in Brussels.
So far with the confounding impact of Covid, then the Ukraine War, it’s not clear to many voters that Brexit has even been a negative. I appreciate none of them turn up on this bulletin board; but remember, we are a political party: we need to win over Leave voters to make electoral progress; so we need to respond to their reality, not just have comforting consensus amongst ourselves.
I regularly speak to family members and friends who voted Brexit. Some say, it’s going OK, others say, no, Brexit isn’t going well up till now, but that’s down to the Tories. And in any case, we now have control of our own decisions. For example, we could control our borders, if the government got it’s act together. before, we couldn’t even in theory. BTW none of the said friends and family are stupid, racist, uninformed etc. A fair number are themselves immigrants.
This is the reality of opinion amongst Leave folk. Only a small minority have seen the ears of the wolf so far. That is to be welcomed. but we have a long way to go.
While I voted remain, and deeply regret Brexit, I would not support joining the EU conditional on using the Euro. Loss of our fiat currency would be a disaster waiting to happen – see Black Wednesday when the UK had to withdraw from the EMS. Sterling was effectively linked to the DM and heavy speculation against that link caused the withdrawal. However, had Germany wanted to keep the UK in that system, they could have printed DMs and bought sterling till the speculators gave in. They didn’t. And then look what happened to Greece when they elected a slightly socialist government. We were well off with the deal we had, but it won’t come again.
There is zero chance of the UK public accepting the euro. Nor should it. Nor is it clear the EU would demand it. There would be huge benefit to the EU having the UK part of it again. There is no pan European drive for a USE but there is for cm/cu/fom and combining on human rights and security issues. The euro is not the future for the UK.
Chris Moore writes:
I agree. Until an overwhelming proportion of Leave voters change their minds (or just die of old age), there is realistic UK domestic political plaform to apply for EU membership.
A very good piece, from someone I know as realistic.
Too many in politics are either one thing or the complete reverse.
We need to be a centre ground party. Labour is now claiming it though half of that side are farther left of any in this party.
It is the polarised attitude that leads to the sensible but sad conclusion of this article. The EU are also on one farhter side, of the UK.
There is every reason to have a varied EU, like all my advocating for public services, being a mix. But oh, no way, far left, far right , want everything one way or the other.
Therefore the UK shall not rejoin the EU.
@Russell
I fear that you are looking at the theoretical UK membership application from only a UK perspective.
There is no benefit to the EU from having as a new member a UK that is going to be as troublesome as it was before. While it is one thing to have a few small EU economies outside the euro (and that number is slowly shrinking), from an EU perspective having one of the big 4 EU economies (as Britain would still be, despite our poor economic performance) outside the euro is not a good idea.
The EU had to put up with it because the UK was an existing member and the Maastricht Treaty would never have been ratified if the EU had insisted that the UK (or Denmark) sign up for monetary union. That is quite different from letting a new country that wants to join have an opt out.
The EU is simply not going to offer it, and I think it would be right not to offer it.
@Jenny Barnes
This is not the place to debate the pros and cons of European monetary union. However monetary union is quite different from the Exchange Rate Mechanism which Britain left on Black Wednesday.
In 2012 at the height of the euro crisis, I gave a talk which led to an article “The Euro – Conception, Complications & Prognosis.” I explan why the euro was desirable, what went wrong and why, and gave a forecast for what would happen which 10 years later has (so far) continued to be accurate.
You can read it on my website at the link below.
https://www.mohammedamin.com/Finance/Euro-Conception-Complications-and-Prognosis.html
@Lorenzo Cherin
Thank you for the kind feedback.
An interesting article, but what does it mean for Lib Dem strategy?
If the party looks as reluctant to join/rejoin the EU as Labour and the Tories, why would voters turn to the party in the event of “the speed of the UK’s decline post Brexit”? How will the party distinguish itself from Starmer’s or Sunak’s vanilla versions of their parties in order to replace either one of them?
Several years ago, someone posted on this site the analogy of three ice-cream sellers on a beach. The one on the left and the one on the right will always attract those customers from further out who can’t be bothered to walk past, and the closer the three come together, the fewer customers will be available to the seller in the centre. But it strikes me that this is only the case if they all sell the same ice-cream!
Perhaps join/rejoin could be a chocolate sundae policy for Lib Dems! 🙂
This article says clearly what I have been thinking. If we are asked, then We should say that we would like to see The UK in The EU again but we need to stress that its not going to be quick or easy & when we are asked if that includes Schengen & The Euro We need to say Yes.
I find it hard to see why The eu would want us until The Tories are reduced to Third Party Or we get PR. As long as The UK might get another Tory Government the threat of a second Brexit will remain.
Agree with this article’ partial premise that for UK to become part of the EU again, it’s not simply about internal UK politics, but how things look from the EU’s perspective, which will have a higher threshold for the UK to join the EU.
@Russell-the EU simply aren’t desperate for the UK to rejoin. Key Financial institutions have been leaving London and moving their Head Offices to Paris and Frankfurt, so London & the UK’s South East’s allure is starting to fade. There were senior people in the Commission like Michele Barnier who really hoped that the UK didn’t leave, partly knowing that it wouldn’t be a good economic outcome for either, and who were very much aware of the UK’s important structural contributions to the EU such as with the SIngle Market.
But there’s a view, still common in the UK, that somehow the world owes the UK a living, and that everyone loves the Brits. The truth is the ones who understand the UK and have closest common interests are our neighbours, not former colonies of the Empire, which are cutting their own future path in the world rather than recalling past glories they don’t even actually always share like many Brits think they do.
Paul Barker has largely answered Peter Watson’s question for me.
At the next General Election, people should vote for us because we have better policies on a range of issues, believe in the fundamental principles of liberalism, and also have higher standards than the sleaze ridden Conservative Party.
If someone asks about our views on the EU, we want the UK to have a trading relationship with the EU that is not pre-determined by Tory Europhobia. However joining the EU is simply not an issue for the forseeable future, because relatively few Britons want it compared to the overwhelming consensus that a decision to join would require.
If asked do we believe that EU membership would be good for Britain? Yes we do.
Do we think Brexit as implemented has been a disaster? Yes we do.