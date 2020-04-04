Coronavirus: Britain overtakes China

Britain has now overtaken China in respect of the number of deaths from coronavirus and yet unlike China and South Korea we had three months to prepare.
China and South Korea went into immediate “lock down” with widespread public testing, tracing and isolating contacts and the wide use of Personal Protection Equipment and, in particular, masks. In consequence China has all but stopped the spread of the virus with 3,322 deaths or just 2 per million population. The death rate in South Korea has also slowed with just 174 deaths or 3 per million population. In Britain deaths are still rising with 3,605 so far or 53 per million population.
Despite the World Health Organisation’s warnings testing is still way behind as is the provision of PPE.
On 22nd March the Sunday Times published an article entitled “Ten days that shook Britain – and changed the nation for ever” which revealed that Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s senior aide, had become convinced that Britain would be better able to resist a lethal second wave of the disease next winter if Whitty’s prediction that 60% to 80% of the population became infected was right and the UK developed “herd immunity”. At a private engagement at the end of February, Cummings outlined the Government strategy. Those present say it was “herd immunity, protect the economy and if that means some pensioners die, too bad”.
However at the Sage meeting on March 12, a moment now dubbed the “Domoscene Conversion”, Cummings changed his mind in the “penny drop moment” when he realised he had helped set a course for catastrophe with between 250,000 and 500,000 deaths predicted. From then on Britain was playing catch up.
Listening to Matt Hancock on Thursday’s Question Time one could be forgiven for thinking the Government had still not ditched the concept of “herd immunity” altogether as he referred to “passports” and “certificates” to enable people to get back to work. He himself was back in circulation just short of seven days after testing positive when the World Health Organisation recommends a minimum of 14 days.
Yvette Cooper tried her best to draw Matt Hancock as to the Government’s future strategy and the concept of “herd immunity”, without going over old ground, and also expressed concern that carers were going from house to house without PPE (masks, goggles, gloves, gowns etc) and could be spreading the virus amongst the most vulnerable people in society who were dependent upon their care.
The Government appears to have paid too little attention during this pandemic to the wider population, to home food deliveries or the protection of people working in the Super Markets, food chain, gas, electricity, water and refuse collection on whom we all depend. And has so far failed to even adequately protect those in the NHS!
Dominic Cummings has long expressed concern at the economic consequences of an aging population and the high cost of pensions across Europe without realising that to increase them in Britain in line with Europe would reduce expenditure on the NHS and improve the quality of life.
Dominic Cummings has to find savings somewhere in order to cope with the economic reality of Brexit in January and is clearly an opportunist. However any civilisation can be judged by how it looks after the older and disadvantaged members of society. Older people have paid National Insurance throughout their lives and continue to contribute to society as a whole in a variety of ways.
Advising people not to go to pubs and restaurants as the Government did initially, rather than closing them, could be seen as a way of protecting the high finance of the insurance companies at the expense of small businesses. They could not claim on their insurance if business fell off but could if they were closed through no fault of their own.
Of course we need to help the NHS to cope, that goes without saying, but the Government must stop this ambiguity and mixed messages, rigorously impose social distancing and the use of PPE and stop talking about “slowing the spread” and start talking about STOPPING the spread. And continue to invest in developing a vaccine.
* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services who for the past twelve years has been presenting a weekly current affairs / campaigning programme on Express FM between October and Easter.
This is a welcome opposition piece. Lib Dems ought to be challenging government about their competence. Everyone with a political pulse knew that Johnson appointed cronies as ministers after the December 2019 general election. It is valid to challenge their actions and inactions.
Chris Perry: “Advising people not to go to pubs and restaurants as the Government did initially, rather than closing them…” I sort of agree, but government had to announce a series… of drawn out… steps… in which people reduced socialisation before closing time. The sort of thing that pub landlords do by putting towels over the beer pumps and turning down the jukebox.
I am far from one to defend this government.
But… !!!
This article does smack to me of too many conspiracy theories piled on top of one another.
Clearly with 20/20 hindsight the lockdown should have happened earlier. This is mainly due to the exponential nature of the growth. Stop one infection and you stop many down the road.
There are a number of aspects that make very early lockdown difficult:
1. People will say no-one is dying. Why are we doing this?
2. There’s the civil liberties aspect. And indeed many here have been critical of the government over that
3. To destroy the economy even temporarily has long term effects and is a difficult decision to take!
4. In Western liberal democracies you need people to agree with the government to some extent and I am not sure they would have much earlier.
5. To govern is to choose. A university of Bristol research paper shows the economic recession caused even if it’s short will cause many more deaths than coronavirus, even if that’s high (and let’s hope it isn’t) over the longer term. Of course it’s likely that if there’s a big pile of corpses in the corner as Bill Gates commented in a ted daily talks podcast conversation (well worth subscribing BTW) then economic activity will not be high!
We regularly tolerate seasonal flu epidemics that kill 28,000. I am not saying that’s right, I am just saying an early lockdown difficult ias you are deciding who statistically you will sadly kill. (And of course the big spike caused by coronavirus is another reason to control it)
South Korea is often cited but it had the SARS experience and as well as being somewhat more authoritarian had already had had the national conversation on the authorities being allowed to use mobile phone and bank records to track down infections etc.