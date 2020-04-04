Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Stockpiling

By | Sat 4th April 2020 - 5:00 pm

I have a confession to make. I have been stockpiling. Unintentionally, but the evidence is there.

The order I had placed with a food wholesaler finally arrived, four days late, but nevertheless very welcome. The main item was a veg and fruit box, which was extremely good value at £19.80. They had even thrown in some surplus mozarella.

To reach their minimum spend I had also ordered a few other things, including two catering tins of tomatoes. But the photo shows what arrived. I checked the invoice and it was indeed what I had inadvertantly ordered, forgetting that this was from a deli wholesaler who normally sells items in multi-packs. It reminded me of the time when – in an parallel universe – I received a single mushroom in a paper bag instead of the pack I was expecting.

Although I haven’t been near a shop in weeks, I have gathered that tinned tomatoes are in short supply along with pasta. Presumably people are thinking the same as me – with pasta, tinned tomatoes and cheese on hand you always have the makings of a meal.

So I contacted my neighbours and friends who have all been so helpful and offered them some of the surplus tomatoes. Over the last couple of weeks, as well as doing the odd bit of shopping, they have left me carrots, courgettes and tonic water and I have passed on the oranges (which we don’t eat) from the veg and fruit box. It was really good to be able to reciprocate their kindness.

I also made a large pot of ratatouille, ate some and froze the rest. And we still have plenty of pasta.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

