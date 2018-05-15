Do you want chips on your shoulder with that g…?

So I learned a new word yesterday, which may or may not be a racial slur against angry white men of a certain age who voted for Brexit.
Being a white man myself, approaching a certain age, occasionally angry about bad grammar, Brexit, Trump, Corbyn, Putin, the senseless loss of life in the middle east… – I felt I ought to know whether it is a racial slur or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m angry about different things – I needed to know whether to be offended. So I asked the source of my discovery: Twitter.
Is #Gammon racist?
— Joe Otten (@JoeOttenX) May 14, 2018
I honestly didn’t know – nobody has called me gammon so I don’t know what it feels like. So I would have gone for option 3 unlike all of the voters. But on reflection I think I am going to disagree further with this poll. The structure, at least, of a racial slur is there: a racial element, and an intended pejorative (some people may be proud to be angry Brexit supporters but that doesn’t change anything.) The point of this kind of construction is not to claim that all race X share characteristic Y, it is just to associate X with Y in people’s minds in order to encourage prejudice against X. Everybody who is X and everybody who is against racism should resist this.
Much of the twitterstorm on the other side is of the view that what goes around comes around. Where does that leave us? I do think this following tweet, from a Conservative, is instructive. And hilarious, not least because he is having a go at Labour and not us:
Labours name calling vs meeting real people at the door dilemma. #gammon pic.twitter.com/0dizmG9nhx
— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 14, 2018
I’m a little wary of one thing. The tweeter, a black man, is attributing the imagined use of another kind-of racial slur, coconut, to a white canvasser for comic effect. Is that OK? I don’t know. This is really hard.
What the tweet clearly reminds us, however, is that it is fun to mock people you disagree with. And isn’t that what this is really all about?
Perhaps. Yet, we might still see anger, polarisation and othering of our neighbours as tools of the hard left and hard right, successfully deployed to bring us policies like Brexit, monsters like Trump, needless bloodshed in the middle east, oppression and economic calamity in Venezuela, … in short that they are part of the problem.
We might even seek election to represent the whole of communities we serve, obviously not agreeing with everyone, but serving them all with professionalism and respect.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
It seems that, politically, “gammon” is a Dickensian idea: https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/staggers/2018/05/turns-out-charles-dickens-invented-concept-gammon-1838
I’d also argue that whilst in the UK it refers primarily to older white men on Question Time, it is not a racial epithet – referring not to one’s ethnicity or distribution of melanin – but to the tendency towards redfaced anger at the modern world, and one’s proximity to a heart-attack from all that nationalistic zeal.
Isn’t part of the problem that we tend to leap into outright condemnation? We never go for the “now, come on. That’s not the right way” or “I’d rather you didn’t” and, so, we start to require something to be worthy of outright condemnation before speaking against it.
Whether or not racist, “gammon” is an insult based on appearance. You shouldn’t insult people based on their appearance. Insulting people based on their appearance is bad, but it’s not up there with invading Poland. As only a white person can be a “gammon”, it’s a racially based insult. But, even if actually racist, it’s not up there with joining the KKK.
I don’t think that people should use the word “gammon” but don’t think it allows me to burn someone using it at the metaphorical stake, or that I’m required me to establish that it is next-door to membership of the EDL before objecting to it.
“I needed to know whether to be offended”
May I suggest that if you need to ask that question, then you have already answered it.
I prefer my gammon with egg or pineapple never tried it with coconut .
My dear Joe, I’d have been more impressed if you’d included a few Tories (Gove, Johnson, May et al) in your list of perfidious characters. Is it too much to ask, or would that be giving the game away ?