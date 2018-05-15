Do you want chips on your shoulder with that g…?

So I learned a new word yesterday, which may or may not be a racial slur against angry white men of a certain age who voted for Brexit.

Being a white man myself, approaching a certain age, occasionally angry about bad grammar, Brexit, Trump, Corbyn, Putin, the senseless loss of life in the middle east… – I felt I ought to know whether it is a racial slur or not. It doesn’t matter if I’m angry about different things – I needed to know whether to be offended. So I asked the source of my discovery: Twitter.

I honestly didn’t know – nobody has called me gammon so I don’t know what it feels like. So I would have gone for option 3 unlike all of the voters. But on reflection I think I am going to disagree further with this poll. The structure, at least, of a racial slur is there: a racial element, and an intended pejorative (some people may be proud to be angry Brexit supporters but that doesn’t change anything.) The point of this kind of construction is not to claim that all race X share characteristic Y, it is just to associate X with Y in people’s minds in order to encourage prejudice against X. Everybody who is X and everybody who is against racism should resist this.

Much of the twitterstorm on the other side is of the view that what goes around comes around. Where does that leave us? I do think this following tweet, from a Conservative, is instructive. And hilarious, not least because he is having a go at Labour and not us:

Labours name calling vs meeting real people at the door dilemma. #gammon pic.twitter.com/0dizmG9nhx — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 14, 2018

I’m a little wary of one thing. The tweeter, a black man, is attributing the imagined use of another kind-of racial slur, coconut, to a white canvasser for comic effect. Is that OK? I don’t know. This is really hard.

What the tweet clearly reminds us, however, is that it is fun to mock people you disagree with. And isn’t that what this is really all about?

Perhaps. Yet, we might still see anger, polarisation and othering of our neighbours as tools of the hard left and hard right, successfully deployed to bring us policies like Brexit, monsters like Trump, needless bloodshed in the middle east, oppression and economic calamity in Venezuela, … in short that they are part of the problem.

We might even seek election to represent the whole of communities we serve, obviously not agreeing with everyone, but serving them all with professionalism and respect.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.