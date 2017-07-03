Dutch UK correspondents warn that the mood among EU expats has really soured

In his Sky interview on Sunday (quoted by Caron Lindsay in her earlier post), Sir Vince Cable warned that the Wimbledon tournament is hit by a serious strawberry crisis. British strawberry fields will (forever?) remain unattended because the people (EU workers) needed to pick the fruit have scampered home, afraid of the uncertainties of staying in the UK where both May and Corbyn keep pursuing a hard Brexit, never mind May’s sweet-talking at the recent Brussels summit (which was roundly dismissed, if not disbelieved by Juncker, Tusk and German prime minister Merkel).

In the Dutch liberal quality newspaper NRC Handelsblad of Saturday 1st July, the anthropologist and journalist Joris Luyendijk (famous for his Guardian blogs and international bestseller “Swimming with sharks” about the worrying ways of thinking and operating in the City of London banking sector) gives an assessment of the mood among well-educated, professional EU citizens that should alarm any Briton who wants the British economy to flourish.

And in the biggest Dutch daily, de Telegraaf of 23d June, Dutch expat and former Telegraaf UK correspondent Arnoud Breitbarth (now working in the British musical industry) voices frustration (“we’re treated like second class citizens from the moment the Brexit Referendum was announced”) and despair at possibly having to leave the UK where they’ve lived for decades.

Both Luyendijk and Breitbarth say they don’t know any EU citizen who is not considering leaving; and Luyendijk adds that there is an incentive to leave early, before the Dutch jobs market is inundated with former expats brandishing British work experience.

Luyendijk points out that Dutch, Slovak, and Baltic laws all exclude the possibility of dual citizenship; so parents with children in school or in university face the possibility of having to apply for British citizenship to give their children the chance to stay studying and working in the UK. In the Telegraaf, Dutch expats complain about excessive demands (health insurance; 65-page application forms; Kafkaesque procedures and correspondence); and Luyendijk quotes expats: “they can’t give their own people affordable housing, but should be able to properly process millions of residency and citizenship applications?”.

And EU expats aren’t sure their residence status won’t be revoked (or altered substantially) once the British tabloids start another xenophobic campaign after Brexit is realized in 2019. All have the distinct impression of being mere bargaining chips for a government which, as Bagehot points out in The Economist, has weakened its international position by cutting of its European nose to spite its face. And as the reaction by EU government leaders to May’s offer to expats showed, the scepticism about how much London will really help EU residents is shared by their home governments.

And not only are Nick Clegg’s Dutch mother and Spanish wife affected by Brexit, but also Cable’s Slovak daughter-in-law…

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.