Glee Club remembers Paddy

This was the lovely cover of the new edition of the Liberator Song Book, circulated at last night’s Glee Club.
One of the hosts quipped during the proceedings:
You know, at this point we could really do with someone telling a ten minute joke.
There was such a void.
We just needed Paddy to walk in and announce that he was telling his joke:
For positively the last time.
Paddy, you are sorely missed.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
There have been a couple of occasions in my life where I have seen a political decision and been correct in my instant assessment of the consequences.
One was the Poll Tax, which i immediately thought was a huge miscalculation by Thatcher
Another was the Iraq War, which needed a UN resolution.
The third was breaking the Pledge, where I could not believe how our MPs could not see how disastrous that would be.
People will have seen on these pages that I am not keen on the Revoke policy and would have preferred a more democratic version. However I do have a feeling it may have caught the mood of a majority of voters (including some soft Leavers), and given the small likelihood of it actually happening we will be ok.
Meanwhile we have had about 1000 times more media coverage at this Conference than the last one, which has to be good for us.