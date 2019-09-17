Paul Walter

+++Now Sam Gyimah sings “The Land” at Glee Club

By | Tue 17th September 2019 - 12:02 am

Sam Gyimah is the third recent defecting MP to get up on stage this evening at the Glee Club. He said that his wife had told him that under no circumstances should he try to sing. But, bless him, he joined in singing “The Land” as our video below shows. So he is now the third defecting MP to do his initiation and become a proper Liberal.

Congratulations to Sam!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 16th Sep - 11:36pm
    Would we have seen such a duet when Glee Club sang ' Tony Blair can F-ck off and Die? It seems that the Liberal Democrats...
  • User AvatarRodney Watts 16th Sep - 11:13pm
    @ Peter Martin Yes, some do try to conflate the two but anti-zionism is NOT antisemitism as explained in the video by Prof. Illan Pappe,...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 16th Sep - 11:13pm
    Antisemitism is a wart on the face of humanity. I am with my Labour Party Supporting (alleged self- hating) Jewish friends. That politicians have used...
  • User AvatarSandra Hammett 16th Sep - 11:06pm
    Call me cynical. My first rememberance of Chuka was him pulling out of the Labour leadership race, claiming his girlfriend's grandmother was under scrutiny or...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Sep - 10:10pm
    @ Rodney Watts, I agree that accusations of antisemitism are greatly exaggerated. I'd always considered that anti-zionism was being confused for antisemitism. However I've recently...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Sep - 9:47pm
    @ Yokel "Is Chuka Umunna the British Obama?" No, I'm afraid not by any realistic stretch of the imagination.
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall