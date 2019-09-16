+++The first defectors are initiated in the Liberal Glee Club tradition

Live from the Conference hotel:
Sarah Wollaston and Luciana Berger have just had the guts to be subjected to initiation by Glee Club. They got up front to sing a special new version of “‘Twas on a Monday morning…” which has been adapted to the continuous flow of defectors to the party….
Full marks to Luciana and Sarah!
Defectors are initiated in the glorious tradition of the Liberal Democrat Glee Club @sarahwollaston @lucianaberger #ldconf “‘Twas on the Monday morning” pic.twitter.com/LZ23owZZUJ
— paulwalteruk (@paulwalteruk) September 16, 2019
Now they’re proper Liberals – @sarahwollaston and @lucianaberger sing “The Land” at Glee Club #LDConf @caronmlindsay pic.twitter.com/JiGgaBhS7l
— paulwalteruk (@paulwalteruk) September 16, 2019
Would we have seen such a duet when Glee Club sang ‘ Tony Blair can F-ck off and Die?
It seems that the Liberal Democrats have turned into the Liberal Democrat drop in club.
Question: when one of the Conservatives who has moved to the party is covered in ordure because of the amendment that has caused resignations , why just him? Was he supported by others?
As a former Liberal Democrat supporter, I am really, truly interested.
Does the Liberal Democrat Party have values and principles? What are they?