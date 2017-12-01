Paul Walter

LibLink: Tim Farron – What Kind of Liberal Society Do We Want?

Theos is an organisation which, in its own words: “stimulates the debate about the place of religion in society, challenging and changing ideas through research, commentary and events.”

This week, Tim Farron gave the Theos Annual 2017 Lecture.

It is an extremely thoughtful, nuanced and quite complex speech.

You can read it in full here on the Theos website.

I did consider cutting and pasting various clips from the speech. Indeed, various websites have snipped away at it. But it really is best to sit down with a cuppa for twenty minutes and read the whole thing in full. I don’t think it does justice to the lecture to just read snippets or summaries.

That said, I will offer this paragraph, which I liked very much:

Any self–interested person can fight for their own liberty or for the advancement of their own world view. That doesn’t make you a liberal one bit. Fighting for the rights and liberties of others, and for the space for a world view that you do not accept, that is what makes you a liberal. I continue to seek to be a consistent liberal.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • Andrew Ducker 1st Dec '17 - 10:48am

    “Well look, atheism is not the absence of belief, it is a belief in absence and therefore the absence of common values. It’s a belief in there being no unifying truth. But if there is no unifying truth then, by its own standard, the belief that there is no unifying truth must also be bogus. If you declare that there is no unifying truth then it stands to reason that this declaration isn’t true either. Ergo, atheism doesn’t exist. And I refuse to believe in something that doesn’t exist.”

    That is one of the silliest arguments I’ve ever heard in my life.

    Somehow “I’ve looked at the evidence, and could not see any conclusive evidence for the existence of God” becomes “There is no unifying truth” and then “And therefore nobody can believe anything”.

    I really do expect better of someone who, elsewhere in his talk, seems like a reasonably smart person.

