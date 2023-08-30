Hina Bokhari writes…Cargo bikes are an important tool towards cleaner air

Over the last few months, a heated debate has been taking place over the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) to outer London.

While this debate has continued to rage, we shouldn’t forget there are other ways in which we can reduce air pollution in London and other towns and cities across the UK.

One of the most interesting, but least reported methods for reducing air pollution in our cities is the use of cargo bikes.

Cargo bikes are bicycles that allow you to carry cargo (or heavy loads) easily, with electrically assisted models being able to carry loads of up to 250kg. The goal of their use in London has been to move freight and delivery transport away from polluting road vehicles and towards a more sustainable, clean air friendly and congestion free model – in many ways adapting the model pioneered by food delivery companies like Deliveroo for much larger goods.

This is important because freight vehicles (large goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles), make up 17% of total miles in London, but have a disproportionate impact on emissions and air quality. This amounts to a quarter of the total carbon emissions from transport, and around a third of the total nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from road transport.

Freight is also critical to London’s economy, with 90 per cent of all goods handled in our city transported by road, with a similar story in major cities across the entire UK. Beyond emissions, road transported freight also contributes heavily to congestions within cities, which has a negative economic impact on many businesses.

The first time I got on a cargo bike was just outside the Union Street offices where the London Assembly was temporarily based. I thought it would be a fun way to meet up with some Lib Dem activists in Southwark and get an understanding of how they get around London. Oli Lord from Cleaner Cities and I had been talking regularly about reducing pollution in London and he had already planted the seed in my mind that cargo bikes were the future for deliveries in London. However, if we are going to reach net zero by 2030, then we need to make cargo bikes a serious option for businesses.

Chatting to the cargo bike rider and seeing London’s streets from a new perspective was brilliant fun. I have used cabs, trains, tubes, buses, boats and pretty much every means of transport in London, but cargo bikes are definitely the most exhilarating and enjoyable way to get around the city.

But I do have a confession, I am not a cyclist, I am still learning, and, for many reasons, it is taking me a long time to feel confident on a bike. I will however do everything I can to make it easier and safer for bikes to get full access to London’s streets. It just makes sense.

As Chair of the Economy committee and member of the Environment committee on the London Assembly I wanted to highlight the potential of cargo bikes. I thought it was important for this to happen under the Economy Committee’s remit, and not solely under the Environment Committee. This was met with some reluctance, and concerns that this would not be a good fit for discussion on the Economy committee. So I fought my case, and I’m glad that I stuck to my guns and pushed for this report from the London Assembly, especially as the Cargo Bike strategy from the Mayor would coincide with our work. We had to emphasise that this was not a niche idea – this is mainstream, and it needs to be taken seriously. Cargo bikes are fun, but if we are to make them a part of the infrastructure of London, we need to make them the professional alternative to vans. That is the only way we can reach net zero in London and convince businesses in London to make the transition.

The Committee meeting was held in November 2022, with guests including the Mayor’s Cycling Commissioner, as well as representatives from Pedal Me, MP Smarter Travel, Just Economics, and the owner of an impressive small business, Cycling Sparks. Amazon were also invited to the meeting, but unable to attend, and subsequently offered to us a site visit to their newly opened Micromobility Hub in Hackney, which we accepted.

The meeting highlighted some important points, mainly that the transition was a great alternative for freight delivery, but that the transition needed support. What was significant was that there was genuine cross-party agreement that this was a viable way to transform businesses in London. We just need to incentivise them to shift away from diesel vans for deliveries, and make it easier to make the transition, whether it’s through financial assistance or local authority support and making roads more accessible for alternative vehicles like cargo bikes.

The report which followed makes clear recommendations to the Mayor to provide further funding to local authorities in London for cargo bike sharing schemes and cargo bike training, to help businesses pedal their way to net zero.

The Economy Committee found that cargo bikes allow businesses to travel within the ULEZ for a relatively low upfront cost, compared to other low emission vehicles such as electric vans. Cargo bikes can range from two- or three-wheeled bikes with trailers or storage boxes on the front or back, to four-wheeled, covered vehicles, and can cost up to £12,500. But the cheapest electric van costs around £24,000.

The Committee urged TfL to consider increasing the scheme to incentivise more businesses to switch to cargo bikes once the current funding runs out, as well as raising awareness among different types of businesses to incentivise them to purchase a cargo bike using the scheme.

Many businesses will struggle to make the transition without the right support, and many may continue to rely on both LGVs and HGVs for financial and logistical reasons. However, for many types of delivery, alternatives such as cargo bikes are increasingly becoming a viable option for businesses and it is definitely growing in popularity.

With the controversy over the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion in London, the Mayor had and still has an opportunity to provide increased funding for those wanting to swap from vans to cargo bikes, something which I have continuously pressed him to do.

Many companies want to shift to cleaner, greener transport solutions, and cargo bikes are an exciting and revolutionary way for them to do this.

If the Mayor and TfL were to adopt the recommendations in the report, it would go a long way towards helping businesses overcome these challenges and win the race to net zero.

Likewise, cargo bikes and our report into them offer solutions not just for cleaning the air in London, but also in major towns and cities right across the UK and I would urge all Liberal Democrat controlled local authorities to investigate how they can encourage the growth in use of cargo bikes across their local areas.

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly.