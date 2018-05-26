How can the Government proceed with Brexit if there’s evidence the public has changed its mind?

Of all the constitutional crises talked about round Brexit, surely the biggest is taking an irrevocable step that doesn’t have the backing of the British people at the point that it is made. If the UK exits the European Union on 29th March next year, it’s starting to look as if that move will not have the backing of the electorate.
Prospect magazine has analysis of YouGov polls conducted over the past two years which suggests that Remain would win a referendum on the Brexit deal. That surely means that the Government’s full-speed-ahead, devil-may-care approach to Brexit has no democratic mandate.
The only way to sort this one out is to ask the people again. Tom Brake said:
The euphoria that some felt after the Brexit vote is being replaced with a Brexit hangover as the Brexit challenges start to stack up.
With the customs union, the Irish border and the divorce bill, the Government have bitten off more than they can chew and public opinion is beginning to bite back.
That is why the Liberal Democrats are fighting to give the people the final say on the deal, and an offer of an exit from Brexit.
Layla Moran disagreed with Nick Clegg on Twitter this week when he said that Parliament should take back control of the Brexit process:
Listening to @nick_clegg at Speaker’s lecture series. He is urging Parliament to take back control of the Brexit process. I feel it’s too late. Parliament is too weak. We need the People to #takebackcontrol and have the final say with a @peoplesvote_uk pic.twitter.com/HDq48BfELa
The Liberal Democrats have ensured that there will be an amendment on a Referendum on the deal when the EU Withdrawal Bill comes back to the Commons.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Because they have the power, Jeremy Corbyn has always wanted us to leave (but it won’t stop him blaming the fallout on the Conservatives), and the Lib Dems are so weakened by the self-inflicted disaster that was coalition that we are totally ignored. Get used to life on the fringes.
I am not sure that stopping Brexit, in the sense of returning to a pre-June 2016 state, is possible. Even if there was another referendum. The EU is in the process of finalising their budget for after 2020, without Britain. I get no sense from anywhere in the EU that there is an expectation of reversing the decison, or even a willingness. Signing article 50 was definitive. We may be out of Galileo, with, I expect, more to come follow April 2019. It is only the LibDems, and, perhaps, other liberals who would like to reverse the decision. Whatever our relationship is with the EU in the future, it will be different from what it was in the past.
I would agree that the Tories are handling Brexit poorly. It was always going to be the case. They don’t know what they want. Not anything the EU will agree to. It is all very regretable.
One weakness of this analysis is that the same polling was predicting a victory for Remain before the EU Referendum, so we cannot be clear – even when trying to identify trends – that it is any more representative.
Also, if taking this Yougov polling so seriously, then Lib Dem policy is undermined by the fact that it shows that opposition to a second referendum is more clear cut than “Bregret”.
If there is a trend towards regretting Brexit and if there is not support for a second referendum then it might be logical to adopt a position of “parliament taking back control” rather than dismissing it, but that opens up a different can of worms!
I cannot understand that Brexiteers can support pulling out of the customs union and single market without understanding or connecting this with the outcomes of their actions and implications.
These connections are not made probably through short sighted thinking or no thinking. For example:
EU has to control its borders to countries not in the EU. NI will have a hard border if they don’t remain in and UK will have a hard border between UK and NI if UK does not remain in customs union and single market this is a fact of the situation.
Gibralter will have the same issue to deal with as they will be soon hit the same issues.
We want to be in control, but as we see US trade agreement will take away our control and we will be subjected to reduced US food safety standards. This is why all these countries that Fox wants to trade with, can sell low cost food. Our farmers who have European standards will suffer and UK consumers will have reduced quality or unsafe food.
The list of these ‘Ill thought through’ Brexit thinking is getting longer and longer.
How can Brexiteers put the Whole’ Just-in-time’ industry at risk by wanting to take us out of the single market and customs Union. Not just the car industry but Food retail, electronics etc. will be hit.
Do people really want to have customs and visas every time they go to Europe This is a backward step.
We really need a leader that will drive some intelligent thinking into the cabinet and sort these issue out with some deeper and more intelligent thinking.
I’m afraid once Pandora’s box was opened it would be a devilishly difficult job to get the ills that escaped it back in the box. Why we still have numerous brave Brexiteers peddling their own private Brexit seemingly oblivious to the fact that they voted for the pig in the poke option and they’ll get the pig they are given (or as is increasingly looking likely a rabid dog masquerading as a pig ). There is too much selfworth invested in Brexit for too many politicians for them to turn round, the pain will have to get much worse before they will fudge Brexit and even then they’ll blame the EU and squeal “It would have been fine, if only they had settled for my private Brexit”.
The one good point of Brexit is it will force us as a society to face up to our failings, much will change and many of us having a “nice” live will get a rude awakening as life gets harder. The risk of cause is the brave Brexiteers will flock to the next populasist who promises them unicorns, fairy wings and brave Admiral Wee Moggs tugboat squadrons beating Jonny Foreigner up and down the channel because we are exceptional. We are about to face reality, but the risk is it is far too hard and we retreat back into the arms of delusion.
The poor polling results before the election are ammunition for those keen to get out of the EU, as Peter Watson says, and will always be quoted by them. The main reason it is difficult to get a new vote before leaving is the intransigence of the Rees-Mogg tendency. They are holding the government to ransom and will threaten to bring Theresa May down if she concedes another referendum or even membership of the customs union. Democracy ended in 2016 as far as they are concerned. Having said that, if there is clear evidence of a considerable change of mind, say 60%/40% there is a chance the government might concede a vote so we must keep campaigning. A good result in Lewisham East would be a real boost.
Considering that the most recent poll actually shows just a 1% lead that the decision of the referendum is wrong might I suggest that these LibDem HOPES are much misplaced.
Consider if you will that the vast majority of publicity since the result has been achieved by Remoaners then those who think they can overturn the result are living in cloud cuckoo land I would suggest. Imagine what will happen during a campaign for a second referendum, the first thing is that all publicity would be equalised, and if the Remoaners can only achieve a 1% lead when the publicity is so overwhelmingly in their favour then that bodes very badly for the result of such a second referendum. Also of course is the fact that the Remoaners are being blamed for the EU being so intransigent in their supposed ‘negotiations’ with the UK.
Remoaners are on a lose-lose here, but they are so blinkered that they do not see it. Ah well.
William,
Events dear boy events. Nothing the brave Brexiteers promised has come true. Now we may Brexit but if we do we will all be moaning and Brexiteers will be moaning most. You seem reluctant to be held account for your decision, like many a brave Brexiteer you just want to move on, but we can’t William and many a dismal painful day lies ahead, you can console yourself with blaming the EU and remoaners but the one fact you can’t get away from was even with all the warnings you were given you voted for this.
Just like before the EUref of 2016, the polls give both sides enough to keep their hopes buoyant. Anthony Wells always takes an intelligent approach and cautions both sides against reading too much into them. He often makes the point that the answer the pollsters get is often dependent on just how the question is phrased.
Remainers can take some comfort that they look to be ahead in the polls. But that’s nothing new. Leavers can take comfort from:
“On a second referendum, 37% of people said there should be a second referendum ……., 49% think there should not ”
What might surprise some people, but perhaps not those like myself who often make a point of chatting to people in the pub or on the train is just how voters it all wrong:
“38% don’t know if the Conservatives prefer the single market or ending freedom of movement, 44% don’t know what Labour think, 48% don’t know what the Lib Dems think, and some that do get it wrong – 21% of people think the Conservative’s (sic) favour staying in the single market.
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/blog/archives/10000
“Remoaners – Remoaners – Remoaners”; “brave Brexiteers – brave Brexiteers – brave Brexiteers”
Can we please cut the childish name-calling? Is anyone impressed or inspired by it?
Despite the appallingly poor and unviable brexit cases argued over by the Tories and their obvious incompetence up against EU professionals, opinion polls over a number of questions on the EU offer no confidence whatsoever that if another vote took place, you could reasonably expect a different result. It would be on a knife edge again and could go either way. If it went the wrong way, a catastrophic hard brexit might have become a more certain outcome.
However, we can intellectualise this process, much of the country saw leaving the EU as just a means to stop foreigners “comin’ over ‘ere”, to save tax money and to promote a bunch of other stuff that sounded vaguely good, but which they little understood. That included courts, sovereignty and have supposedly more trade with ex colonies. They were also vaguely miffed as to how things were going in the UK and thought brexit was the only change on offer.
We would be better and safer to push for the EEA, EFTA and a version of the Customs Union.
So if support for brexit remains stubbornly high, there is far from any certainty that any second vote would be won. With time running out fast, it seems that the government will go for the only realistic way of dealing with this, which would be through the EEA and a Customs Union. If it adds EFTA, it has a strong input into trade policy, as well as having trade deals with 40 odd countries, won over 40 years.
The Irish border would be solved, farming and fisheries would be Independent subject to existing fisheries treaties, some pre-EEC.Also, a migration block would be possible. The EU Commission also consults EEA members and the UK would be able to sit on EU committees that affected it, without any vote or veto.
If people wanted a stronger input, they would need to join the EU, with Europe’s mainstream and leadership. But this might be the British compromise we need for now. The Tories might stumble into it, but will need pushing.
An unknown proportion of those who voted Remain do not regret their vote but now believe the outcome of the Referendum should be respected. The polls do not always capture this viewpoint especially those polls which have been designed to promote a particular viewpoint.
The second vote might still be our Plan A, but Plan B should be EFTA. We should be pressing the government now to stop these negotiations that will lead nowhere and look at the EFTA solution. That involves leaving the EU, which is what a small majority voted for, without doing the damage.
The EU was never a hot issue for the overwhelming majority of voters. Successive polls showed this, which is why Brexiters could only get their way by yoking the issue to the NHS, immigration and anti-politics populism. It is still not a hot issue, which, I think is why the polls are so static, however issues that Brexit affects, such as the economy, standard of living, employment, taxation, security and the NHS , are.
The NHS is a particularly sensitive issue. What was Brexit about? – The answers depend on each respondents’ agenda. Clearly, though, more money for the NHS was a very prominent message. Brexiters promised that over £18 billion would be available Lib Dems and other pro-EU parties need to be pushing a Brexit implementing government to ‘honour the vote’ and deliver on this.
It is via the issues that Brexit undermines that will change attitudes and polling will have to be more unequivocal to achieve any turnaround.
A Peoples Vote is our Plan A for now but at some point it will be too late to organise one & then we must demand that Parliament Votes Brexit down. A Soft Brexit would be the last resort.
We need to keep fighting right up to the last minute & that means dropping the idea of a Popular Vote at some point.