How can the Government proceed with Brexit if there’s evidence the public has changed its mind?

Of all the constitutional crises talked about round Brexit, surely the biggest is taking an irrevocable step that doesn’t have the backing of the British people at the point that it is made. If the UK exits the European Union on 29th March next year, it’s starting to look as if that move will not have the backing of the electorate.

Prospect magazine has analysis of YouGov polls conducted over the past two years which suggests that Remain would win a referendum on the Brexit deal. That surely means that the Government’s full-speed-ahead, devil-may-care approach to Brexit has no democratic mandate.

The only way to sort this one out is to ask the people again. Tom Brake said:

The euphoria that some felt after the Brexit vote is being replaced with a Brexit hangover as the Brexit challenges start to stack up. With the customs union, the Irish border and the divorce bill, the Government have bitten off more than they can chew and public opinion is beginning to bite back. That is why the Liberal Democrats are fighting to give the people the final say on the deal, and an offer of an exit from Brexit.

Layla Moran disagreed with Nick Clegg on Twitter this week when he said that Parliament should take back control of the Brexit process:

Listening to @nick_clegg at Speaker’s lecture series. He is urging Parliament to take back control of the Brexit process. I feel it’s too late. Parliament is too weak. We need the People to #takebackcontrol and have the final say with a @peoplesvote_uk pic.twitter.com/HDq48BfELa — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) May 21, 2018

The Liberal Democrats have ensured that there will be an amendment on a Referendum on the deal when the EU Withdrawal Bill comes back to the Commons.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings