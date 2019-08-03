How to bold, italicise & underline some of the text in your LDV comments

A reader has asked about this.

If you want to add some special features to your comments on this site, you can use HTML coding.

Don’t be frightened.



In a simple example, if you want to do a bit of bolding and a bit italicising, you simply type as in the following example:

Test

Writing normally

<strong>Then bolding a bit.</strong>

<em>Then italicising a bit.</em>

This will then come out on the site as this:

Test

Writing normally.

Then bolding a bit.

Then italicising a bit.

So, basically the HTML code involved is not complex. Basically you use the < and > signs with a / thrown in at the end.

So, every time you want to start some text in a special way, you put the relevant command within < > signs and then when you want the special treatment to stop you put the same command within </ > signs.

So if you want to bold text, you go <strong>your text</strong>

If you want to italicise text, you go <em>your text</em>

If you want to underline the text , you go <u>your text</u>

