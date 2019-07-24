How will Boris fix the Irish border problem?

Boris ‘Kipper’ Johnson appears to believe that technological solutions can quickly be found for the Irish border problem. Everyone in the computer industry knows that is fantasy, which would lead to an orgy of criminality.

Right now, clever people are thinking about juicy ways to make money from a new land frontier, or just to cause trouble. My own taste runs more to throwing grit in bureaucracy than throwing mud at surveillance cameras, but readers can probably think of far worse things to do.

We should be thinking about another side to this issue. The day is not far off when all road vehicles will be permanently tracked, much as mobile phones and airliners already are. This will be part of the self-driving revolution, promised to reduce vehicle usage, air pollution, and road accidents. In principle, having a tracker in your car should be voluntary, but of course government and insurance companies will make it compulsory.

If Mr Kipper gets his way, every border-crosser in Ireland will be tracked. Not just vehicles and the commercial goods they carry, but also all passengers, human, animal, and explosive. There will be penalties for evasion, massive databases to be hacked by cyber-criminals, and huge scope for corruption. Mission creep will lead to facial recognition software, cross-correlation with phone data, etc.

But BoJo’s folly may have a silver lining. Back in 1964 the Smeed Report on Road Pricing spelled out how road users ought to pay the costs they impose upon others. It contained so much good sense that successive governments buried it, but Smeed’s ideas must prevail eventually. A future in which every vehicle is tracked (and charged) for every yard it moves is scary, but it would solve many problems near me in south-east London.

Transport for London expects a new Silvertown Tunnel under the Thames to open in 2025, and apparently they are planning to charge users by some kind of Smeed-type vehicle tracking. Their record on the Congestion Charge and the Dartford Crossing does not inspire confidence and I predict some sort of half-cocked bodgery with a souped-up Oyster Card, plus yet more cameras and more ways to extort money from innocent victims.

As part of being a full-service political party we need to think ahead about how the surveillance society interacts with transport policy, too often a stamping ground for incompetent and vainglorious politicians. My own view is that having every vehicle intimately tracked is an acceptable trade-off for the privilege of driving. But it is a dirty trick on the Irish to make them guinea pigs to find the snags.

* Anthony Durham retired after careers as a research scientist and computer software publisher and is a long-serving member of the Lib Dems, living in Greenwich