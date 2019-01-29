If you eat or have a pulse, a “no deal” Brexit is unconscionable and dangerous insanity

Over the last six months, I have come to see part of the British medical supply chain at close quarters. I have had a couple of mild medical complaints which have necessitated repeat prescriptions.

I won’t bore you with descriptions of endless mucking about on the patient website, trips up to the surgery and down to the pharmacist. Suffice it to say, being only slightly ailing in this country virtually demands taking on a second career to work the health system to your advantage. You become adept at queuing and sheer bloody-minded tenacity.

But don’t take my word for it. Next time you saunter past a pharmacist counter in the supermarket or elsewhere, just pause and have a little look. See the shelves and carousels of endless varieties of medicines. See the people queuing up and each mini-mystery being unravelled as staff try to work out what has happened with their prescription.

Now just imagine the merest blip in the complex, elaborate system which is the British medical supply chain.

As a retired supply chain professional, I can tell you that any sort of delay at our border is disastrous. Under Brexit “no deal” you’ll just need one French customs official to get out of bed the wrong way to stop a shipment of medicines and there’ll be people dying because they can’t get essential medicines.

It really beggars belief that “no deal” is still on the table. Today there is news that ten food company chiefs and the British Retail Consortium are warning MPs of the dangers of “no deal”:

We anticipate significant risks to maintaining the choice, quality and durability of food that our customers have come to expect in our stores, and there will be inevitable pressure on food prices from higher transport costs, currency devaluation and tariffs.

This is dangerous madness. This is not a re-run of the movie “Battle of Britain”. Jacob Rees-Mogg is not Kenneth Moore. For goodness sake, let’s wake up and make “no deal” impossible.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.