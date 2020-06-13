Isolation diary: Telling the story of ‘Amazing Grace’

The tune of Amazing Grace has been running through my head all week. We have been singing it with the Great British Home Chorus, along with We Shall Overcome, as a tribute to Black Lives Matter. At least I think that is why Gareth Malone chose the song, assuming that it is a gospel song which can trace its origins back to black churches in the Southern States. Nothing he said suggested that he knew the real story behind the lyrics.

As far as the music is concerned, he referred to “this traditional American melody”, and indeed the beautiful tune we use today is called New Britain and was already in use in churches across America before it was matched with the words in 1835. Its name implies that it may have had origins in Britain, but I can’t find any definitive roots in my exhaustive searches through Wikipedia.

Once the lyric and tune had combined to give the song we all know today, it became very popular across all Christian traditions, although it works particularly well in gospel style. But I wonder how many people who sing it today appreciate the poignancy of the text.

The shocking thing is that John Newton, who wrote the original words, was a slave trader.

Newton was born in London in 1725 and lived a pretty colourful life before writing the hymn in his 50s. He started out in the Navy, then was disciplined for deserting to visit the love of his life, Polly, and subsequently sent to work on a slave ship. He was a rebellious and foul-mouthed young man and at one stage was himself chained up with the slaves and forced to work on a plantation in Sierra Leone.

By the time he was 30 he had married Polly and had crewed on many slave ship voyages. On one of those journeys he survived a violent storm, shouting “Lord have mercy upon us”, which led him to explore the tenets of Christianity. However, he did not reject slavery at that time and carried on with his trade for several more years. He claimed that his real conversion to the faith, and his repudiation of slavery, came several years later.

Finally he became ill, retired from the sea and settled down with his family in England. He was ordained and became a curate in Olney, where he wrote Amazing Grace as well as many other hymns. He later became an active abolitionist and wrote a pamphlet Thoughts Upon the Slave Trade in which he wrote: “It will always be a subject of humiliating reflection to me, that I was once an active instrument in a business at which my heart now shudders.”

I was reminded of John Newton’s story when, as part of the current debate about statues, I read that some anger was being directed towards Gladstone, whose family fortune had been amassed from slavery. As Iain Donaldson points out Gladstone’s views changed through his life; by the age of 40 he was already describing slavery as: “by far the foulest crime that taints the history of mankind in any Christian or pagan country.”

The Black Lives Matter campaign focuses on educating people about systemic racism and on changing hearts and minds. It would be ironic if we do not accept and celebrate the fact that people can and do change. People like Newton and Gladstone.

