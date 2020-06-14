The Football Lads Alliance doesn’t represent football fans, so don’t judge us by their thuggishness

I had a troubling experience yesterday. A thing I love came under attack for being racist, or at the very least, associated with racism. I’m talking about the football community. It’s not a new attack, but it gave me pause for thought on how we communicate with one another – particularly those on the liberal side of politics.

Before we begin, I need to state that were this an article about the racists responding to Black Lives Matter then they’d feel the full force of my keyboard. Their views are abhorrent and have no place in our society. But I’m interested in a specific part of the debate that emerged: the conflation of the racist thugs with football.

I regard myself as part of the broader progressive movement. I support the Black Lives Matter cause, I campaign on equality and the environment. Among the people I’ve watched football with are socialists, moderates, one nation types, liberals, greens and people who don’t care at all about politics. Nobody I go to football with has ever said anything remotely bigoted or racist in my presence. However, I have heard a handful of racist comments made by other people in football grounds. Every one of them was a disgrace. I’ve reported people to stewards and spoken to perpetrators too.

So when I saw a stream of tweets damning the racist protestors in London as ‘angry football lads’ with ‘nothing better to do’ I bristled. The fact that the idiots causing trouble call themselves the Football Lads Alliance means nothing. It’s just another cover title for the nasty far right, which is again using the game as a recruiting ground for hatred. Let’s not be fooled by them – they don’t represent football fans and they never will.

But I’m not under any illusions: there are racist people who watch football. Of course that’s true. And there are historic problems with racism in football that persist today. But when I saw the accusations lazily conflating football fan culture with racism, as if the two were synonymous in 2020, I felt a very visceral response. I was affronted. I was insulted. I was angry. Somebody even made a bizarre analogy asking whether the WI would riot! I’m sure there haven’t been WI riots, though my experience of talking to women in the WI demographic suggests that a significant minority of people who might be eligible to join the group have some troubling opinions on race matters – just like the tiny minority of football fans who go to racist marches or commit hate crimes in football grounds. But that doesn’t mean I’d argue that older women are racist, so nor should others argue that football fan culture is synonymous with racism.

One thing that was noticeable was that the people making these statements about ‘football fans’ were all of the remainer, progressive side. It’s a side that is usually very good at being open-minded, analytical and non-prejudiced. I know, because I’m part of that side on most debates, whether it’s about the EU, the environment, the economy or education.

But for a moment I felt what it must have been like to be in the mind of the average leave voter in a similar scenario – just replace ‘football fan’ with ‘brexit supporter’. I felt that my side was being attacked and that unfair assumptions were being made. And by association, as somebody who has been watching football for 25 years, I felt I was being attacked too – often by people who clearly don’t watch football and who were using little more in evidence than a few news stories and a bucketload of assumptions. I know that if I could sit down and discuss my personal experiences of being a football fan, I could perhaps convince people that football is a pursuit that some racists attach themselves to, not a cause that marks you out as a racist. And I certainly have little in common politically with the thugs chanting “ten German bombers” near the statue of Churchill – nor do the people I go to football with or hundreds of thousands of others in grounds up and down the country every weekend.

Those people rioting in London were there as part of their bigoted response to the Black Lives Matter campaign. It’s a campaign I support and one I know that I must be an ally of. We all have a responsibility to listen to the black community and seek to understand, even though some of us will never be able to feel the everyday struggles felt by black people. As a white man, I know I never will. And just to be entirely clear, I certainly don’t view football fans as an oppressed group. Nor is there any parallel between the plight of football fans and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Indeed, I know that the football community must do better to fight racism, just like the rest of society does. That is not in dispute. But if we are all to communicate more effectively and heal divides, using broad brush terms to attack whole sections of the community – including football fans, Conservative voters or Brexit supporters – isn’t going to help. The anti-racist cause actually has a huge number of allies in the football community, including me. But my gut response to reading the accusations about football fans gives me an insight into how it might be very easy to lash out and adopt an entrenched position in defence of one’s own side – that’s not healthy for any debate.

So next time you feel the need to condemn ‘football fans’ as racist on the grounds of one event where a football song is sung by people claiming to be football fans, please don’t. It really doesn’t help. The same principle ought to apply to the internationalist cause and the cause of liberalism too. I know we are all angry and frustrated, but if we are going to persuade people of our righteousness we need to reach out across divides and listen to one another, not recklessly dish out prejudices of our own.

* Max Wilkinson is a Cheltenham Borough Councillor and is also the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson in the town. He’s a sponsor of Cheltenham Town Ladies FC and has been a Southampton supporter since childhood.