Caron Lindsay

Justin Trudeau gets away with his gamble

By | Tue 21st September 2021 - 10:56 am

After a $600 million election that Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t need to call, voters have delivered virtually the same result as in 2019. Trudeau failed to re-gain the majority he won in 2015. In fact, his Liberal Party is likely to lose a seat and the Conservatives will gain a seat.

I had been hoping that the New Democrats would have won more seats to anchor the Liberals to a more progressive path, but they are projected to only gain 3 seats. The Greens will stay on two but their leader has lost her seat. The odious UKIP style People’s Party have more than doubled their vote.

From CBC in Canada:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won enough seats in this 44th general election to form another minority government — with voters signalling Monday they trust the incumbent to lead Canada through the next phase of the pandemic fight by handing him a third mandate with a strong plurality.

After a 36-day campaign and a $600-million election, the final seat tally doesn’t look very different from the composition of the House of Commons when it was dissolved in early August — prompting even more questions about why a vote was called during a fourth wave of the pandemic in the first place.

Trudeau will be relieved this morning as the campaign has been a rocky one for him and the Liberals. He has done himself no favours and was lucky to get away with a reckless gamble.

This is a disappointment for him, but it could have been a lot worse. The Conservatives are trying to do a David Cameron and pretend that they are lovely centrist types, but we know from the British experience that they soon revert to type.

Let’s hope that this experience teaches Trudeau a bit of humility….

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Laurence Cox 21st Sep '21 - 11:07am

    It does seem strange to me that Trudeau’s Liberals and the New Democratic Party don’t form a coalition Government, which would have given them a comfortable majority (and would have done so even before the election). Are they afraid that bringing the NDP into government might lead to them becoming more popular and the Liberals losing seats to them?

  • John Marriott 21st Sep '21 - 12:42pm

    What a waste of time and money and surely an advert for a Fixed Term Parliament Act in Ottawa. To repeat the phrase that Justin’s old man famously used in the chamber against the 1970s’ Conservative Leader, Robert Stansfield; it’s all a load of “Fuddle duddle”!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Marriott
    What a waste of time and money and surely an advert for a Fixed Term Parliament Act in Ottawa. To repeat the phrase that Justin’s old man famously used in the...
  • Tom Harney
    My response to Justin. I have no idea what Hollywood films have to do with anything. My points were in fact very serious. Climate change is only one of the pro...
  • expats
    Justin 20th Sep '21 - 9:27pm...................Perhaps he should have stayed with what,at one point he tried to say, something along the lines of, it’s a comp...
  • Justin
    Housing First is not the silver bullet to people sleeping rough and they are the first to state this, they are one part of the solution. Their model, highly int...
  • Justin
    In answer to the question, no it won't ,neither will any other international meeting, grouping or agreement, as a species we are too selfish to self absorbed an...