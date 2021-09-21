Justin Trudeau gets away with his gamble

After a $600 million election that Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t need to call, voters have delivered virtually the same result as in 2019. Trudeau failed to re-gain the majority he won in 2015. In fact, his Liberal Party is likely to lose a seat and the Conservatives will gain a seat.

I had been hoping that the New Democrats would have won more seats to anchor the Liberals to a more progressive path, but they are projected to only gain 3 seats. The Greens will stay on two but their leader has lost her seat. The odious UKIP style People’s Party have more than doubled their vote.

From CBC in Canada:

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won enough seats in this 44th general election to form another minority government — with voters signalling Monday they trust the incumbent to lead Canada through the next phase of the pandemic fight by handing him a third mandate with a strong plurality. After a 36-day campaign and a $600-million election, the final seat tally doesn’t look very different from the composition of the House of Commons when it was dissolved in early August — prompting even more questions about why a vote was called during a fourth wave of the pandemic in the first place.

Trudeau will be relieved this morning as the campaign has been a rocky one for him and the Liberals. He has done himself no favours and was lucky to get away with a reckless gamble.

This is a disappointment for him, but it could have been a lot worse. The Conservatives are trying to do a David Cameron and pretend that they are lovely centrist types, but we know from the British experience that they soon revert to type.

Let’s hope that this experience teaches Trudeau a bit of humility….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings