Justin Trudeau gets away with his gamble

After a $600 million election that Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t need to call, voters have delivered virtually the same result as in 2019. Trudeau failed to re-gain the majority he won in 2015. In fact, his Liberal Party is likely to lose a seat and the Conservatives will gain a seat.
I had been hoping that the New Democrats would have won more seats to anchor the Liberals to a more progressive path, but they are projected to only gain 3 seats. The Greens will stay on two but their leader has lost her seat. The odious UKIP style People’s Party have more than doubled their vote.
From CBC in Canada:
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won enough seats in this 44th general election to form another minority government — with voters signalling Monday they trust the incumbent to lead Canada through the next phase of the pandemic fight by handing him a third mandate with a strong plurality.
After a 36-day campaign and a $600-million election, the final seat tally doesn’t look very different from the composition of the House of Commons when it was dissolved in early August — prompting even more questions about why a vote was called during a fourth wave of the pandemic in the first place.
Trudeau will be relieved this morning as the campaign has been a rocky one for him and the Liberals. He has done himself no favours and was lucky to get away with a reckless gamble.
This is a disappointment for him, but it could have been a lot worse. The Conservatives are trying to do a David Cameron and pretend that they are lovely centrist types, but we know from the British experience that they soon revert to type.
Let’s hope that this experience teaches Trudeau a bit of humility….
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
It does seem strange to me that Trudeau’s Liberals and the New Democratic Party don’t form a coalition Government, which would have given them a comfortable majority (and would have done so even before the election). Are they afraid that bringing the NDP into government might lead to them becoming more popular and the Liberals losing seats to them?
What a waste of time and money and surely an advert for a Fixed Term Parliament Act in Ottawa. To repeat the phrase that Justin’s old man famously used in the chamber against the 1970s’ Conservative Leader, Robert Stansfield; it’s all a load of “Fuddle duddle”!