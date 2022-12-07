Labour Party constitutional reform proposals

This week Keir Starmer launched a report for consultation entitled ‘A New Britain: Renewing our Democracy and Rebuilding our Economy’. It is admirably full of attitude survey results, international comparisons, and north-south contrasts.

The report has a solid narrative and an overall theme, and in this sense can be said to have a certain amount of clarity of purpose.

The emphasis is on what some might call ‘the real economy’ – industry and commerce, and small businesses, and social deprivation resulting from declining economic activity, especially outside London and the SE.

The ‘problem’ which the report focuses on addressing is a serious collapse in trust in the UK political and administrative system; which gets worse the further people are from London. It blames this not only on accelerated regional economic decline, but also on a corrupt and over-centralised governance system, where development and infrastructure proposals from areas distant from London, sit for decades at the bottom of the pile in Whitehall. These conclusions have seemingly emerged in part from Labour mayors, and other government decentralisation processes around the UK over the last decade, where Labour leads. Rising Scottish and Welsh nationalism are also blamed in part on fiscal over-centralisation and mutual disdain with London.

The proposed remedies reflect the definition of the problem; greater participation of regions and nations in central decision-making (including a new second chamber of regions/nations to replace the House of Lords), moving central government civil servants out of London, and limited devolution of transport, employment support, and economic development spending decisions. One has to assume that the absence of basic detail behind the remedies means that they are still being worked through, (under cover of the report being ‘for consultation’; all the relevant consultees having already been consulted, it seems).

Criticisms of the report have so far focused on the absence of reform in electoral systems, scepticism about Starmer’s ability as future PM to overcome reform resistance, and a questioning of motives … of a Labour Party trying to regain UK electability by recovering ground from the SNP in Scotland.

These criticisms rather miss the point. Two indicative examples.

The report glosses over the fact that the reason why the last wave of ‘decentralisation’ (eg. bringing Andy Burnham to the limelight) made little difference is because it has merely meant local ‘involvement’ in Whitehall spending decisions. The fiscal power remained in the Treasury and line ministries. No change to that is proposed. He who pays the piper is still going to call the tune. The report is happy to compare the UK with other less centralised countries in the EU and OECD, but neglects to mention that in those countries sub-national government has its own income – taxes or fixed-formula grants. In the UK, 80%+ of local government income comes, micromanaged, from central government.

The historic Labour argument for keeping this system (even objecting to a reduction from 80% to 50%) has been that it enables major transfer income from rich to poor areas, to develop the latter. By contrast the primary aim of the whole report is to argue that this system has failed in that objective.

Centralisation is also blamed for corruption. But corruption arises not from centralisation per se, but from a lack of accountability, transparency and from shockingly permissive procurement rules; at national and sub-national level. No reforms to those factors are proposed.

The report might make for a coherent narrative with popular themes for a general election, but as a programme to improve the lives of people across the UK, persistently over the longer term, it is so full of holes the UK public is likely to be disappointed again. Perhaps Starmer’s underlying problem here is that the ideology of much of Labour, and many of its funders, necessitates centralisation and top-down, opaque government. Control freakery and decentralisation are unhappy partners.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).