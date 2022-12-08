Old King Coal is back in Cumbria as the wind blows in favour of turbines

Old King Coal was a merry old soul,

And merry for coal was he,

He called for his mine, and he sold his soul,

Saying climate change is not for me!

(Misremembered nursery rhyme.)

So, the government approves a new coal mine in Cumbria. A ridiculous and dreadful decision. Climate change is our biggest earthly threat, yet the Tories want to dig up and burn more fossil fuels. What a pathetic failure of leadership. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) December 7, 2022

Tim Farron said:

This decision cancels out all the progress Britain has made on renewable energy. The Government’s environmental credentials are yet again left in tatters. Rishi Sunak’s Government is trashing our country’s reputation as a world lead in cutting emissions. He does not represent the views of the public who want green, clean projects. After being dragged kicking and screaming to permit more onshore wind they’ve now lost all their goodwill by allowing this deeply damaging coal mine. Liberal Democrats have long called for this project to be cancelled and we hope the government will reverse their decision.

There are Lib Dems who support the Woodhouse Mine, including Tim Farron’s former campaign manager John Studholme who argued in favour here on LDV last year.

The £165m investment will produce about 2.8m tonnes of coal a year, ceasing production in 2049. The coal is expected to be high in sulphur and unsuitable for steelmaking. At least two steelmakers have said they will not use it and it will not displace coal from Russia and other sources. It is anticipated around 83% of the coal will be exported along with CO2 in transport and use. Importing coal, of course, imports CO2. But at least we are taking responsibility for the carbon, not sending it offshore.

The motivation for yesterday’s decision was more political than of necessity. The scheme was initially approved by Cumbria County Council but called in my ministers. After an inquiry, a decision was delayed to avoid embarrassment at COP26 and delayed again this year until after COP27. The very fact that the decision was delayed twice to save embarrassment in international environment meetings demonstrates how damaging this decision is to Britain’s reputation as a global leader on climate change. But Tory backbenchers have to be appeased, and the mine has been approved. Undoubtedly, it will now go the courts.

There is an argument the creation of more than 500 mostly local jobs will contribute to levelling up. But it is a retrograde move to level up by investing in the fuel that fired the industrial revolution and kicked started global warming. In the north, we should be investing in the energies and technologies of the future. Otherwise, we are in danger of perpetuating the divide between the industrial north and high tech south, though this is something of a myth.

If there is anything we can learn from the government’s decisions on energy projects and policy in recent years is that there is no coherent policy or strategy. Decisions are as chaotic as the weather. Policy directions change as often as the wind, being blown this way and that by the political maelstrom within the Tory party.

Rishi Sunak was a Cameron-style opponent of onshore wind farms but reversed his position earlier this week. The ban was never rational and wind farms can be aesthetic. Writing in 2012 for CPRE, I suggested that Bryn Titli wind farm in Radnorshire “is so aesthetic it should have won the Turner Prize for art.”

We have yet to see the new planning policy on wind farms but local consent will be required, whatever that means. If a council planning committee for a unitary council approves a wind farm is that local consent? Even though some councillors might live 50 miles away and may only have visited the area for a few minutes on a planning visit? Or does it require parish council consent? If a council turns down an application, will an appeal to the planning inspectorate will be disallowed to ensure the decision is local? If so, that would require primary legislation and there is little hope of that unless it is included in the levelling up bill. That is unlikely because it will set a precedent for vetoing referrals to the planning inspectorate. Though there would be joy from communities around the land if that happened.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.