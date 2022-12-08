Old King Coal is back in Cumbria as the wind blows in favour of turbines

By | Thu 8th December 2022 - 10:22 am

Old King Coal was a merry old soul,
And merry for coal was he,
He called for his mine, and he sold his soul,
Saying climate change is not for me!

(Misremembered nursery rhyme.)

Tim Farron said:

This decision cancels out all the progress Britain has made on renewable energy. The Government’s environmental credentials are yet again left in tatters.

Rishi Sunak’s Government is trashing our country’s reputation as a world lead in cutting emissions. He does not represent the views of the public who want green, clean projects.

After being dragged kicking and screaming to permit more onshore wind they’ve now lost all their goodwill by allowing this deeply damaging coal mine.

Liberal Democrats have long called for this project to be cancelled and we hope the government will reverse their decision.

There are Lib Dems who support the Woodhouse Mine, including Tim Farron’s former campaign manager John Studholme who argued in favour here on LDV last year.

The £165m investment will produce about 2.8m tonnes of coal a year, ceasing production in 2049. The coal is expected to be high in sulphur and unsuitable for steelmaking. At least two steelmakers have said they will not use it and it will not displace coal from Russia and other sources. It is anticipated around 83% of the coal will be exported along with CO2 in transport and use. Importing coal, of course, imports CO2. But at least we are taking responsibility for the carbon, not sending it offshore.

The motivation for yesterday’s decision was more political than of necessity. The scheme was initially approved by Cumbria County Council but called in my ministers. After an inquiry, a decision was delayed to avoid embarrassment at COP26 and delayed again this year until after COP27. The very fact that the decision was delayed twice to save embarrassment in international environment meetings demonstrates how damaging this decision is to Britain’s reputation as a global leader on climate change. But Tory backbenchers have to be appeased, and the mine has been approved. Undoubtedly, it will now go the courts.

There is an argument the creation of more than 500 mostly local jobs will contribute to levelling up. But it is a retrograde move to level up by investing in the fuel that fired the industrial revolution and kicked started global warming. In the north, we should be investing in the energies and technologies of the future. Otherwise, we are in danger of perpetuating the divide between the industrial north and high tech south, though this is something of a myth.

If there is anything we can learn from the government’s decisions on energy projects and policy in recent years is that there is no coherent policy or strategy. Decisions are as chaotic as the weather. Policy directions change as often as the wind, being blown this way and that by the political maelstrom within the Tory party.

Rishi Sunak was a Cameron-style opponent of onshore wind farms but reversed his position earlier this week. The ban was never rational and wind farms can be aesthetic. Writing in 2012 for CPRE, I suggested that Bryn Titli wind farm in Radnorshire “is so aesthetic it should have won the Turner Prize for art.”

We have yet to see the new planning policy on wind farms but local consent will be required, whatever that means. If a council planning committee for a unitary council approves a wind farm is that local consent? Even though some councillors might live 50 miles away and may only have visited the area for a few minutes on a planning visit? Or does it require parish council consent? If a council turns down an application, will an appeal to the planning inspectorate will be disallowed to ensure the decision is local? If so, that would require primary legislation and there is little hope of that unless it is included in the levelling up bill. That is unlikely because it will set a precedent for vetoing referrals to the planning inspectorate. Though there would be joy from communities around the land if that happened.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    Expats: You are probably correct in saying that returning to the EU fold will not be easy and yes we were a somewhat troublesome member which only goes to show ...
  • expats
    Joe Bourke 7th Dec '22 - 11:40pm.............UnBrexit referendum for November 1, 2023. The ReJoin vote wins”..... That, along with much of the 're-join' rh...
  • David Evans
    Joe, I don't know why you chose to mention it at all, but I think you have inadvertently missed out the most important part of the blog you refer to. Specifica...
  • Rif Winfield
    I know I am only echoing the point that Laurence and others have made, but the lack of any mention of electoral reform is ominous. In spite of the fact that the...
  • Andrew Tampion
    Joe Bourke is right to point out that money talks. I believe that at the moment about 80% of Local Government finance comes from Central Government. As long as ...