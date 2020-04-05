Leaderless for another year – no thank you

As we all stay safe in our homes, we have time to think and reflect. Too much time for some I know but at least we can take a step back and see the wood for the trees.

First of all, I want to say that postponing the leadership election was the right thing to do due to the extraordinary and overwhelming nature of the crisis we’re facing as a country and as a planet. The focus has to be on saving lives and supporting our communities.

But postponing it for so long – another 14 months – puts us in a very difficult position as a party. We’ve just come out of a bruising general election. The Tories have surged in popularity due to the crisis and being seen to have ‘delivered’ Brexit (even though they actually haven’t yet and probably won’t now on the promised timescales) whilst Labour has been muted.

This will start to change this weekend with Kier Starmer taking over as Labour leader. He will get some traction just by being new – and lets face it he’s bound to be more effective than his predecessor. So where does that leave us? It leaves us with no democratically elected leader until the summer of 2021.

We have the double hatted interim leadership – both good and competent people by the way – but not the single figure with the backing and authority of the party membership. As a party we are what our leader is. Paddy, Charles, Ming, Nick, Tim, Vince, Jo – they set the tone and image of what we were all about.

Yesterday someone interested in politics but not a member asked me ‘What’s happening about your leader at the moment?’ and his face dropped when I told him. “I don’t get it,” he said – and he was right.

Without a new leader setting the vision and being the voice for our party for another year we risk being further marginalised and ignored. Members are already leaving or threatening to go as they see a state of limbo.

Quarantine has taught us already the things we can do online when we need to. Surely we can have a digital leadership election contest (with some public events later on in the year when the worst of the lockdown crisis has passed)? We can make that work for sure if we want to – where there’s a will there’s a way.

The contest should happen in the autumn, depending on the way the crisis unfolds and eases, when it’s safe to do so. Drift is not the answer.

* Cllr Paul Hodgkinson has been a Liberal Democrat member for 25 years and is the Leader of the Liberal Democrats on Gloucestershire County Council.