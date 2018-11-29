The Voice

Let’s cheer on Layla on Question Time tonight

By | Thu 29th November 2018 - 7:25 pm

Question Time will actually be worth watching tonight as our Layla Moran makes her debut on the show.

She will be on the panel in Penzance with Conservative MP Nadim Zahawi, Labour’s Rebecca Long Bailey, Professor Benjamin Zephaniah and Tim Martin, the founder of Wetherspoons, a chain few self-respecting remainers will be seen in these days.

We know Layla is brilliant at these things because she has always rocked on Any Questions with openness, honesty and strong arguments.

Lib Dems have been rarer than hen’s teeth on these big programmes – absent from Marr these last couple of weeks as well as the other big weekend political shows – so we must take every opportunity to get our message out. Support Layla on Twitter by following #bbcqt and retweeting other Lib Dems or anyone who comments positively on Layla’s performance and adding your own comments into the mix. Share our Exit from Brexit campaign as well. And if people are really supportive, encourage them to join us.

While you’re at it, share this parliamentary petition calling for a People’s Vote which has only just started and is already well on the way to the 100,000 signatures it needs to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

It should be a good show. It all starts on BBC1 at 10:45 pm.

 

